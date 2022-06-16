22-year-old man believed drowned in Silver Lake, had been swimming with 5-year-old

SALEM LAKES — A man is believed have drowned in Silver Lake Thursday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the lake at 12:37 p.m., along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, for a report of a missing swimmer in the water.

Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The male who was not wearing a flotation device went underwater and did not resurface.

The child was wearing a personal flotation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake.

Dive teams from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male.

At about 2:40 p.m. Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar no longer considered the incident a rescue, and at that time turned into a recovery mission.

Agencies will continue to search the waters for the 22-year-old male victim until dark. If he is not found before dark, recovery efforts will continue in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1