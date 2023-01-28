 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

22-year-old taken into custody after running red light, fleeing Kenosha police

A Kenosha Police Department officer was involved in an early morning pursuit Friday, ultimately taking a 22-year-old male suspect into custody.

According to Sgt. Jeff Galley, at about 2:22 a.m., a white Hyundai Elantra violate a red light at 39th Avenue and Washington Road. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled southbound on 39th Avenue.

The officer terminated the chase after losing sight of the vehicle due to high speeds, but responded to the address associated with the vehicle registration in the 3500 block of 38th Street. The suspect was located exiting the driver’s side door, and taken into custody.

He is charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, felony fleeing an officer and reckless driving.

PPPD officers pursue a black Jeep during the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2023
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert