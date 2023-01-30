"25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" hits the stage at Tremper High School on Thursday

After months of rehearsal and preparation, the cast of Tremper High School’s production of the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is R-E-A-D-Y to hit the stage this week.

The adult-themed show, which follows an eclectic group of students vying to win the spelling bee for their own various reasons, will open at Tremper High School’s Auditorium, 8650 26th Ave.

Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4, and on Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11.

“As quirky as it is. I think (the show) something that everyone will find a little relatability to,” said Director Christen Dominguez. “It really shows that notion of pressure and trying to live up to expectations and competition, even within yourself.”

Dominguez, who usually works in costuming for Tremper’s shows, took on the role of director for the first time for the Tremper production.

“I’ve been kind of itching to direct for a while, for several years actually,” Dominguez said. “Nic (Cicerale), the program director, had asked me several years ago to chime in, and I was like, ‘I’m not ready yet,’ so it just became time.”

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tremper students were set to perform the show in 2020. But, weeks before opening night, the show could not go on.

“This is a show that, right before the pandemic, Nic and I were actually directing together. We had to hold off on producing it with the kids, because we were about one to two weeks out from performing and we weren’t able to go forward,” Dominguez said. “It just became another opportunity to do the show. It’s a show I’ve performed in the past and a show I love and so I jumped at the opportunity to do it.”

Dominguez said the most fun part about putting the show together has been watching young performers rise to the occasion of their big roles.

“A lot of my kids are not ones who have had featured parts in the past,” Dominguez said. “And it has been really great to be able to see them grow into these ensemble characters, to create their own and have their opportunities to shine.”

As for the audience, Dominguez said viewers should be ready to “come to the spelling bee.”

“There are audience parts, and some audience participation in the show,” Dominguez said. “There’s a lot of wonderful and diverse music, really quirky characters and just a couple hours of fun.

The music and lyrics of the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” are by William Finn. The book its based on is by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman.

The production is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

