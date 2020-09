276 teacher absences lead to 7 KUSD schools going virtual this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A surge in employee absences has resulted in seven Kenosha public schools moving to all-virtual learning this week.

Bradford High School, Tremper High School, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Harborside Academy, LakeView Technology Academy, Lincoln Middle School and Reuther High School will be physically closed until Friday.

According to Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified School District chief communications officer as of Monday there were 276 teacher absences district-wide, tipping the balance for in-person learning at those schools this week.

Although teachers who call in sick are not able to teach virtually or from home, virtual teaching will still be covered, added Ruder.

"We will be working to cover in one of the following ways: with substitutes, by combining classes with other virtual sections, or by repurposing certified staff from other areas in the district."

Although reasons for absences are not required by the automatic call-in system, Ruder said staff would look into this.

Since in-person and virtual learning for the new school year resumed last Monday, students have reported positive for COVID-19 at Indian Trail High School and Academy, Bullen Middle School and Prairie Lane Elementary School.