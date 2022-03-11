31st annual Susan B. Anthony "Women of Influence" awards dinner honors set

Terri Wruck will receive the marquee award at the sold-out event, the 2022 Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award. The event beings at 5 p.m.
Wruck — manager of Snap-on Incorporated’s charitable contributions, manager/curator of the Snap-on museum, and a prolific community volunteer — is being recognized for her life’s dedication to women’s equality in Kenosha County.
In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a j…
The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.
In addition to her work at Snap-on, Wruck is co-chair of the Mahone Scholarship and Executive Committee and PowerUp. She was among the first women to join a Rotary Club and was later honored by the organization with an Outstanding Service and Dedication Award for bringing the “Choices Program” to Kenosha middle schools, which helped students explore potential outcomes before making decisions.
Others to be honored as Women of Influence include:
Kenosha County Chief of Staff Jennie Tunkieicz, in the category of Business/Government/Nonprofit.
Sabrina Morgan, Promise/STEM Scholars Program coordinator, with Gateway Technical College, in the category of Arts/Education.
Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeil, as the Woman to Watch (Under 40) honoree.
All funds raised at the dinner go for grants to nonprofit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County, and to scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students.
This year’s grant recipients are:
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, SMART Girls Program
Kenosha Achievement Center, Early Intervention Program
Kenosha Opera Fest, Women Leading Women in Opera
Shalom Center, Shelter Program Kids’ Kits
Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA Girls Troops
The 2022 scholarship winner is Francine Dibble, a student at UW-Parkside, pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
The Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards is held through the cooperative efforts of three women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha. The event is sponsored by Snap-on Incorporated, the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund, the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Foundation, Gateway Technical College and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.
Past recipients of the Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous).
Tickets are not available, but for more information about the event, contact Wendy Gauss at 262-960-5283.
Gina Madrigrano Friebus is greeted by her cousins Nancy Madrigrano and Susan Virgili during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ardis Mahone-Mosley holds up her mother’s awards during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. A Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to the late Mary Lou Mahone.
Laura Cox smiles during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Cox, owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, was given this year’s Woman to Watch (Under 40) award.
People clap for Patricia Demos as she walks to the stage during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Demos of the Kenosha Unified School District, was presented with this year’s arts and education award.
Sharon Pomaville reacts as Guida Brown talks about her during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday. Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who was recognized for her role in a business, government or nonprofit organization.
Women honored at 2020 Susan B. Anthony Awards dinner
The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet.
Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore.
