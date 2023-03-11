SOMERS — From the homeowner to the home itself, the 32nd annual Kenosha Home Expo is a one-stop shop for a multitude of services.

Held at University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce two-day event boasts a wide variety of exhibitors ranging from Midwest Gutter Guard to the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.

“If you want to get anything done in your home or yard, you can get it taken care of this weekend,” said Chamber President Dave Strash.

Saturday also featured a health fair, featuring free health screenings, local food vendors such as DeRango’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes, and the Great Kenosha Raffle, which included prizes ranging from the Chamber’s $1,000 prize to gift certificates and gift baskets.

“It’s important to hold an event like this because it brings the public out and it gives them a chance to see what our community has to offer, and I think they appreciate that,” Strash said. “It’s just an opportunity to get a little taste of everything that southeast Wisconsin and the Chamber of Commerce have to offer.”

The expo brought in visitors from across the Kenosha area. Some came to explore services for their next home project.

Charlie and Debbie Vite of Kenosha wanted to explore bathroom services.

“It’s my first rodeo,” Debbie Vite said. “(Charlie) comes all the time.”

“So far, so good,” Charlie Vite said as they went exploring all the expo has to offer.

“I was interested to go see the health fair and look at general home improvement,” said Kenosha resident Kathy Metcalf.

Liz Mullis, who was at the expo with Metcalf, said she was interested in the general information offered by exhibitors.

“You never know who you’ll run into here,” Mullis said.

For some, it was a good way to get out and about on a cold day.

“We usually come ever year,” said Kenosha resident Carl Carlson.

Denise Kendall, who was perusing the expo with Carlson, said they were out to see what’s new and enjoy a day outside.

“We’re just came to see new exhibits and what they offer,” Kendall said.

If you missed it on Saturday, there is still one more day to explore the Kenosha Home Exp. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $2 for anyone over the age of 18.

The Kenosha Home Expo’ sponsors include Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha, Cancer Treatment Centers of America WLIP, Aurora Health Cere, the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, Haribo, Herzing University, Kenosha FiberCity, Platinum Systems, Wendy Gaus M.V. Properties Remax, Selective Hearing Center, Snap-on, Auto Express Services, Chicchini Asphalt, Otto Nelson Moving and Storage, and Vizance.