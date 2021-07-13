34 apply for Kenosha County's new Racial and Equity Commission

A total of 34 Kenosha County residents submitted applications to be considered for the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, born out of the racial tension and civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer in August, 2020.
Now that the deadline for applications has passed, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser will review the applicants and present seven recommendations for appointment to the County Board.
“I am pleased with the amount and the high quality of applications that we received from people interested in joining the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission,” Kreuser said. “We have an outstanding pool of applicants from which to choose.”
“I look forward to this commission getting seated and beginning its important work soon,” Kreuser said.
Kenosha County Supervisor Jerry Gulley, who chaired the work group that developed the mission and goals for the new commission, said he is also “thrilled by the number of applicants we received for the Commission,”
“It demonstrates genuine community-wide interest in open dialog and in action,” Gulley said.
The commission will also include two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman. All appointees must be confirmed in a vote by the County Board.
As outlined in the resolution adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as well as to present transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.
It is possible the recommendations for appointment will be ready for final consideration by the Kenosha County Board supervisors by the end of August.
Meet the applicants
The applicants in alphabetical order are:
Tyler Arentz, of Kenosha, who has dual master’s degrees in education and psychology, and who is a varsity cheerleading coach in the Kenosha Unified School District.
David Arrington, of Kenosha, a science teacher, former member of the Kenosha County Board, and former football coach in the Kenosha Unified School District, who has a master’s degree in business administration.
Olatoye Baiyewu, of Kenosha, who is the director of Racine Family YMCA, is a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and who has political science degree from Carthage and completed coursework in political economy and philosophy at Eastern Illinois University.
Bradden Backer, of Somers, the wife of local Rabbi Dena Feingold, who is an employment and civil rights lawyer and alumnus of the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is a member of Milwaukee Jewish Federation.
Shana Borger, of Kenosha, a dual-language teacher with the Racine Unified School District, a member of the Community Development Committee for the City of Racine, and who has a master’s degree in education and professional development from Alverno College.
Catherine Borowski, of Kenosha, owner of WSO Property Management serving in minority Chicago neighborhoods, and president of Women’s Exchange-Winnetka, who has a bachelor’s degree in organizational transformation DePaul University, Chicago.
Whitney “Billy Violet” Cabal, of Kenosha, a technical support specialist for Marcus Corp., founder of Kenosha Legislative Changemakers, and a member of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, who has a bachelor’s degree from UW- Parkside.
Joshua Cao, of Pleasant Prairie, a student at Indian Trail High School, member of the Kenosha County Legislative Commission as a Youth in Governance board member, and who is active with Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and Kenosha Creative Space.
Tamera Coleman, of Kenosha, executive director Shalom Center, who has a business management degree from UW-Whitewater and who is a previous member of the KUSD Board of Education and member of many local organizations.
Justin Crosby, of Wheatland, a communication tech with Comcast NBCUniversal, who attended Concordia University of Chicago, and who is a member and volunteer at First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha.
Anthony Davis, of Kenosha, president of NAACP Kenosha, a retired DaimlerChrysler employee and member of the UAW Local 72 Executive Board, and a deacon at Second Baptist Church, attended Gateway Technical College.
Kevin Fullin, of Kenosha, who is the interventional cardiologist Froedtert South, former Chief of Staff at St. Catherine’s Hospital, a former member of NAACP Kenosha, who recently completed diversity training with Mankind Project, and who served as a member Columbus Park Housing program.
Elizabeth Garcia, of Kenosha, a legal secretary with the Law Office of Mary Losey, who has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, who was involved with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin and the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
Darrell Greene, of Kenosha, a retired Kenosha County Veterans Services Officer with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, who is a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, and a former member of both the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission and KAFASI.
Russell Hahn, of Kenosha, an attorney who served as a research intern with the Washington Office on Latin America, was an assistant church minister with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. Luke, Chicago, and is a member of the CUSH Immigration Task Force.
Kenyatta “Kenny” Harper, of Kenosha, owner of Harper Tax and Financial Literacy Group, and member of the Urban League of Kenosha and Racine, who has studied at Gateway Technical College and Herzing University.
Diamond Hartwell, of Kenosha, volunteer coordinator for Promedica Heartland, and member of Kenosha Pride, Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Leaders of Kenosha, and who earned an associate degree Gateway Technical College.
Kelsey Hubeler, of Pleasant Prairie, the on-premise manager at Aerotek, who has a master’s degree in Human Resources from Herzing University and who has served on several inclusion and diversity committees.
Veronica King, of Kenosha, an instructor at Gateway Technical College who has a master’s degree in criminal justice, is the president of CUSH and who is the former president of the Kenosha branch of NAACP.
Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, the coordinator of Diversity/Student and Family Engagement for the Kenosha Unified School District, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
James Lynch, of Kenosha, the pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church, and a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a member of CUSH, a volunteer at Grace Welcome Center, and who has taken part in Lutheran Human Relations Association antiracism training.
Brian Martinez, of Kenosha, the general manager of Martino’s Master Dry Cleaners, who is active with the Boys and Girls Club and Kenosha Ramblers, who is a coach at Mary D. Bradford High School, and who attended Gateway Technical College.
Howard Moon, of Kenosha, a retired school superintendent and former Kenosha Unified School District administrator, who serves the Rotary Club of Kenosha, United Way, and who is a former member of Gateway Technical Board of Trustees.
Malissa Roberts, of Kenosha, a graduate of Westosha Central High School who is an occupational therapist with the Antioch, Ill., School District and served on the district’s Equity Committee and Diversity Equity Leadership team, with a master’s degree from UW-Madison.
Atifa Robinson, of Kenosha, the vice-president of the Kenosha branch of NAACP, a member of the Sister Network of Southeastern Wisconsin, and who has served as a community Strategist through with the UW Madison School of Medicine’s Center for Community Partnerships.
Sandra Lopez Narvaez, of Kenosha, a retired correctional officer whose ethnic background is diverse and who has special interests in social justice, the rights of the elderly, veterans’ issues and issues related to the disabled.
Alouysius “Ali” Nelson, of Kenosha, who is the Kenosha County Director of Veterans Services and a member of the Kenosha County Diversity Task Force and is the retired Region Command Master Chief and served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years.
Jessica Shauman, Kenosha, a registered nurse at Advocate Aurora who has a master’s degree in healthcare management from Western Government University who wants to show “how a community can come together for good.”
John Skaleck, of Pleasant Prairie, a professor of geosciences at UW-Parkside and member of the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission, who served as Interim Director of the Center for Community Partnerships at Parkside.
Dennis Thomas, of Kenosha, a retired Chief Financial Officer who has a master’s degree from Loyola University, who has experience working with the Karen people of Myanmar as well as people from Puerto Rican, Central America and Vietnam.
Daniel Thompson, of Kenosha, owner The Uptown Observer, and a member of Wisconsin Black Media Association, who has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Robert Tierney, of Kenosha, a fleet manager at Aldridge Electric and a retired US Army combat engineer, whose children are Asian-American and who would like to offer his experience to the new commission and be part of the discussion.
Alex Whitaker, of Bristol, a self-employed living coach, member of CUSH, and a former pastor of Teaching and Creative Arts at NorthBridge Church, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois.
Mimi Yang, of Pleasant Prairie, a Spanish professor at Carthage College who started the Chinese program at the college, who is fluent in three languages, and is a published professor on topics including Americanism, women’s suffrage, race relations and political divides.
More information about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it is available online at www.kenoshacounty.org