34 apply for Kenosha County's new Racial and Equity Commission

As outlined in the resolution adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as well as to present transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

It is possible the recommendations for appointment will be ready for final consideration by the Kenosha County Board supervisors by the end of August.

Meet the applicants

The applicants in alphabetical order are:

Tyler Arentz, of Kenosha, who has dual master’s degrees in education and psychology, and who is a varsity cheerleading coach in the Kenosha Unified School District.

David Arrington, of Kenosha, a science teacher, former member of the Kenosha County Board, and former football coach in the Kenosha Unified School District, who has a master’s degree in business administration.