35 Wisconsin groups demand resignations of Kenosha police chief, county sheriff

Karen Coy-Romano & Sean Wilson, co-chairs, Wisconsin Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform, have sent the following letter to Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian:

"This letter represents the interests and concerns of thousands of voters who are active participants in over 35 Wisconsin organizations who are appalled at the racism and inhumanity openly demonstrated by the Kenosha Police Department and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Sheriff Daniel Beth.

"We demand the immediate resignation of Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis and Sheriff Beth. Their behavior and failed response to the attempted murder of Jacob Blake and the murder of two protesters shot by a 17-year old white male is outrageous.

"You have a Black man walking away from police avoiding further confrontation to be followed, grabbed from behind, and shot 7 times in the back at point blank range in front of his children. Thankfully, the public knows to document racist and illegal behavior by police with their cell phones. Clearly the officer who thinks it is his right to shoot an unarmed man 7 times in the back believes he will get away with it because he is white and the victim is Black. Kenosha has a problem with white supremacists in its police force.