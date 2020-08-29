35 Wisconsin groups demand resignations of Kenosha police chief, county sheriff

Karen Coy-Romano & Sean Wilson, co-chairs, Wisconsin Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform, have sent the following letter to Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian:
"This letter represents the interests and concerns of thousands of voters who are active participants in over 35 Wisconsin organizations who are appalled at the racism and inhumanity openly demonstrated by the Kenosha Police Department and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Sheriff Daniel Beth.
"We demand the immediate resignation of Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis and Sheriff Beth. Their behavior and failed response to the attempted murder of Jacob Blake and the murder of two protesters shot by a 17-year old white male is outrageous.
"You have a Black man walking away from police avoiding further confrontation to be followed, grabbed from behind, and shot 7 times in the back at point blank range in front of his children. Thankfully, the public knows to document racist and illegal behavior by police with their cell phones. Clearly the officer who thinks it is his right to shoot an unarmed man 7 times in the back believes he will get away with it because he is white and the victim is Black. Kenosha has a problem with white supremacists in its police force.
"What is even more outrageous is the blatant racism and hatred toward individuals who had every right to be exercising their first Amendment rights in public protest. The excuses provided for not apprehending the 17-year old gunman walking visibly with a long rifle with people shouting he had killed and injured three people are laughable. If that person had been a someone of color, he would not have walked past numerous officers without being stopped—and certainly one cannot imagine him being given water and thanked for his support.
"You have Sheriff Beth who previously has publicly called for 5 people of color arrested for shoplifting to be put in warehouses as ‘they are no longer an asset,’ and you have Police Chief Miskinis announcing the recent gunshot victims responsible for their own deaths because they violated curfew. This is unbecoming of individuals who should be protecting everyone’s civil liberties and safety, and operating as members of transparent organizations fully accountable to the communities they serve.
"It is time to eradicate white supremacist rhetoric and behavior from our law enforcement agencies. These individuals have embarrassed Wisconsin voters and have brought shame on our state from around the world. We are calling for both Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Miskinis to be relieved of their duties immediately.
"We call on Governor Evers to exercise his authority in this instance and for Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to ensure that these individuals no longer ‘serve’ our community. If we wish to create improved relationships between the police and the public, police need to show that they care about the public and our rights as individuals and residents."
Also signing:
ACLU- Campaign for Smart Justice
Social Development Commission
Project Return
Community Advocates
YWCA of Greater Milwaukee
NAACP
Wisconsin Justice Initiative
City of Milwaukee, Office of Violence Prevention
Wisconsin Voices
Black Leaders Organizing for Communities
Just Leadership
Pastors United
Urban Underground
Nurturing Diversity
Empower MKE
EXPO
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
