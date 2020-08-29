 Skip to main content
35 Wisconsin groups demand resignations of Kenosha police chief, county sheriff
  • Updated
Law enforcement moves south on Sheridan Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Karen Coy-Romano & Sean Wilson, co-chairs, Wisconsin Task Force on Criminal Justice Reform, have sent the following letter to Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian: 

"This letter represents the interests and concerns of thousands of voters who are active participants in over 35 Wisconsin organizations who are appalled at the racism and inhumanity openly demonstrated by the Kenosha Police Department and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Sheriff Daniel Beth. 

"We demand the immediate resignation of Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis and Sheriff Beth.  Their behavior and failed response to the attempted murder of Jacob Blake and the murder of two protesters shot by a 17-year old white male is outrageous.

"You have a Black man walking away from police avoiding further confrontation to be followed, grabbed from behind, and shot 7 times in the back at point blank range in front of his children.  Thankfully, the public knows to document racist and illegal behavior by police with their cell phones.  Clearly the officer who thinks it is his right to shoot an unarmed man 7 times in the back believes he will get away with it because he is white and the victim is Black.  Kenosha has a problem with white supremacists in its police force. 

"What is even more outrageous is the blatant racism and hatred toward individuals who had every right to be exercising their first Amendment rights in public protest. The excuses provided for not apprehending the 17-year old gunman walking visibly with a long rifle with people shouting he had killed and injured three people are laughable.  If that person had been a someone of color, he would not have walked past numerous officers without being stopped—and certainly one cannot imagine him being given water and thanked for his support. 

"You have Sheriff Beth who previously has publicly called for 5 people of color arrested for shoplifting to be put in warehouses as ‘they are no longer an asset,’ and you have Police Chief Miskinis announcing the recent gunshot victims responsible for their own deaths because they violated curfew.  This is unbecoming of individuals who should be protecting everyone’s civil liberties and safety, and operating as members of transparent organizations fully accountable to the communities they serve. 

"It is time to eradicate white supremacist rhetoric and behavior from our law enforcement agencies.  These individuals have embarrassed Wisconsin voters and have brought shame on our state from around the world.  We are calling for both Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Miskinis to be relieved of their duties immediately. 

"We call on Governor Evers to exercise his authority in this instance and for Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to ensure that these individuals no longer  ‘serve’ our community.  If we wish to create improved relationships between the police and the public, police need to show that they care about the public and our rights as individuals and residents." 

Also signing: 

ACLU- Campaign for Smart Justice

Social Development Commission

Project Return

Community Advocates

YWCA of Greater Milwaukee

NAACP

Wisconsin Justice Initiative

City of Milwaukee, Office of Violence Prevention

Wisconsin Voices

Black Leaders Organizing for Communities

Just Leadership

Pastors United

Urban Underground

Nurturing Diversity

Empower MKE

EXPO

 

 

 

 

