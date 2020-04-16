35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

Kane said the obituary included information about how Biddle died because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” Kane said.

Kane said while her son was a “big guy,” he didn’t have any other underlying health condition. He had not traveled recently so it’s believed it was transmitted locally, his mother said.

‘Very, very difficult’

Biddle started having symptoms on March 21. By March 27, he was having difficulty breathing and went into the Franklin ER, where he was admitted immediately, Kane said. By the following Sunday he was intubated and put on a ventilator and later started dialysis because it affected his kidneys.

“He never came out of it,” Kane said.

Kane is a nurse herself; she said one of the hardest parts was that she wasn’t able to be there for her son in his last days.

“Being his mother and not being able to see him, was very, very difficult,” Kane said.

A pool player, a friend