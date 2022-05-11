$39.6 million building project gets underway at Westosha-Central High School

PADDOCK LAKE — Construction season is gaining steam at Westosha-Central High School as the school year wraps up.

Preparation activity for the $39.6 million facility project provided a backdrop Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the school, 24617 75th St., in Paddock Lake.

The comprehensive facility plan will not only address outdated building systems, but also enhance student learning environments and add a proper auditorium with tiered seating.

District administrator John Gendron, School Board president Steve Richter, Jim Scherrer, president of Scherrer Construction, and Matt Wolfert, of Bray Architects, thanked everyone who helped pass the referendum in April 2021.

“It’s a special day,” Gendron said. “The next 18 months are going to be super exciting.”

Scherrer said it is a great source of pride that the company has been part of several building projects over the course of the school’s history.

“I’m very honored and humbled to be selected again as your local general contractor,” Scherrer said. “What makes it very special to me is I am a 1987 graduate of Westosha-Central. It gives me great pleasure to see this school evolve over 35 years.”

Jan. 2024 completion

Construction will be ongoing next school year as well as during the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year. The project is estimated to be completed by January 2024.

“You do have an exciting couple of years ahead,” Wolfert said. “You’re really going to enjoy the new teaching and learning spaces, the community spaces.”

Interior demolition will start in the locker rooms, located south of the current gym, and in the current student service area. This area will be the location of the new kitchen and new Family and Consumer Science labs and classrooms.

These areas will be ready to go by the first day of school this fall. A large amount of construction and renovation will be happening in a relatively small time frame to meet the timeline.

Demolition ahead

As soon as school lets out for the summer, crews will begin the mass demolition of the current Family and Consumer Science area and the existing kitchen to make way for the new addition.

The new additions will begin to take shape later this summer.

The slated projects will:

• Enhance safety and security by modifying the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access; upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks; and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.

• Upgrade building infrastructure with the replacement of lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; removal of asbestos; replacement of sections of roof; and updates to plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.

• Modernize educational spaces through the creation and renovation of spaces to provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and family and consumer science areas.

• Expand activities and performing arts areas; add a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons area; and renovate the existing cafeteria to become an auditorium.

The estimated tax increase projected at the time of the referendum is $59 per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to school officials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.