$39.6 million Westosha Central building referendum eyed

PADDOCK LAKE — A $39.6 million facility referendum is being eyed by the Westosha Central High School Board of Education for inclusion on the April general election ballot.
The board reviewed the wording of a referendum resolution this week. Board members are expected to vote on that resolution at the regular meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 12.
District Administrator John Gendron said it is the culmination of a facility study the district began about one year ago. The study identified the need to:
• Improve school security.
• Replace building infrastructure that has reached the end of its service life.
• Renovate classrooms and create spaces for student collaboration and small-group instruction.
• Expand and modernize educational support areas.
• Convert the current cafeteria into a permanent auditorium.
• Provide additional gymnasium and weight/fitness space for school and community use.
Tax impact
The referendum would seek electorate approval to borrow $39.6 million to address these needs. The estimated tax impact of the project is 68 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $136 on a $200,000 home.
“A successful referendum puts the mill rate at the same level the district was at in 2017-18,” Gendron said, adding the district has the lowest mill rate among all of the union high school districts in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Following the study, the district partnered with School Perceptions, a Slinger-based school consulting and research firm, to create and send a community survey to gather feedback on the proposed projects and tax impact. The results showed:
• Sixty-four percent of all resident respondents support the referendum to fund the projects.
• Security enhancements, updating building systems/roofing, and renovating and modernizing classrooms were supported at the highest rates.
• If the election was held today, a $39.6 million referendum would likely be successful.
The proposed master facility plan is comprehensive, but district officials believe strongly that the plan is well thought-out, needed for the students and community, and will enhance the exceptional educational and extracurricular opportunities for students.
Gendron said if the board votes to proceed with the referendum, there will be community presentations, district mailings and question-and-answer opportunities in an effort to educate the public about the need for the project and its cost.
