$39.6 million Westosha Central building referendum eyed

“A successful referendum puts the mill rate at the same level the district was at in 2017-18,” Gendron said, adding the district has the lowest mill rate among all of the union high school districts in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Following the study, the district partnered with School Perceptions, a Slinger-based school consulting and research firm, to create and send a community survey to gather feedback on the proposed projects and tax impact. The results showed:

• Sixty-four percent of all resident respondents support the referendum to fund the projects.

• Security enhancements, updating building systems/roofing, and renovating and modernizing classrooms were supported at the highest rates.

• If the election was held today, a $39.6 million referendum would likely be successful.

The proposed master facility plan is comprehensive, but district officials believe strongly that the plan is well thought-out, needed for the students and community, and will enhance the exceptional educational and extracurricular opportunities for students.