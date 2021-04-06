$39.6M Westosha Central High School referendum passes

PADDOCK LAKE — The $39.6 million Westosha Central High School referendum passed by a slim margin in the spring election Tuesday.
With all Kenosha County wards in the district having reported by just before 11 p.m., unofficial results showed electors supported the referendum 2,439 votes (52.56 percent) to 2,201 votes (47.44 percent).
“I’m excited for the students, staff and community in what this project will provide moving forward," said Steve Richter, School Board president. "On behalf of the entire School Board, I would like to thank the community for their support in the referendum and the willingness to promote the advancement of the district.”
District Administrator John Gendron said the successful referendum follows nearly two years of facility planning, evaluation of a facility study, a community-wide survey, and numerous public engagement sessions. The comprehensive facility plan will not only address facility needs but also enhance and further support student learning environments.
"I would like to thank the entire Westosha Central Community for their support, questions, and feedback throughout this process," Gendron said. "Central is a great school and a cornerstone of our community, largely in part to the continued support of our stakeholders. We are confident that the additions and upgrades will further strengthen our school and community.”
The estimated tax increase is $59 per $100,000 of equalized property value.
The projects slated are proposed to:
Enhance safety and security
Modify the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access; upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks; and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.
Upgrade building infrastructure
Replace lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; remove asbestos; replace sections of roof; and update plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.
Modernize educational spaces
Create and renovate spaces to provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and family and consumer science areas.
Expand activities and performing arts areas
Add a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons and renovate the existing cafeteria to become an auditorium to support physical education, performing arts programs, and community events.
Design and engineering of the approved referendum work is anticipated begin imminently. Preliminary plans call for construction to commence in the spring of 2022. Improvements will be completed in phases, with final completion in late 2023.
The district will continue to inform the community throughout the next steps of the process. Residents can visit the district’s website at www.westosha.k12.wi.us/referendum for updates. Questions can be directed to Gendron at 262-843-2321 ext. 222 or by email at gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us.