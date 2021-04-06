$39.6M Westosha Central High School referendum passes

PADDOCK LAKE — The $39.6 million Westosha Central High School referendum passed by a slim margin in the spring election Tuesday.

With all Kenosha County wards in the district having reported by just before 11 p.m., unofficial results showed electors supported the referendum 2,439 votes (52.56 percent) to 2,201 votes (47.44 percent).

“I’m excited for the students, staff and community in what this project will provide moving forward," said Steve Richter, School Board president. "On behalf of the entire School Board, I would like to thank the community for their support in the referendum and the willingness to promote the advancement of the district.”

District Administrator John Gendron said the successful referendum follows nearly two years of facility planning, evaluation of a facility study, a community-wide survey, and numerous public engagement sessions. The comprehensive facility plan will not only address facility needs but also enhance and further support student learning environments.