$4.4M HUD grant will support lead removal efforts in hundreds of housing units

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $4.4 million to address lead hazards in local housing units.
On Thursday, HUD announced grants of $4 million through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and an additional $400,000 through its Healthy Homes program.
The grants will go to the Kenosha/Racine Lead-Free Communities Partnership, to be used in both Kenosha and Racine counties.
Kenosha County will address lead hazards in 204 housing units to provide safer homes for low and very-low income families. Kenosha County will serve as the fiscal agent for the grants and will work with the city and county of Racine, as well as with medical and social services providers.
“Today, we are renewing our commitment to improving the lives of children and families by creating safer and healthier homes,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Brian D. Montgomery Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Job Center. “At HUD, one of our primary priorities is to protect families from lead-based paint and other health hazards, and these grants will help states and local communities do precisely that.”
“Every child and family in Southeast Wisconsin deserves to live in a safe, healthy, lead-free home," said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. R-Wis. "Today is the result of federal officials listening to Southeast Wisconsin’s needs and providing resources to support our community. This investment provides resources to help the most vulnerable across Kenosha and Racine counties. Everyone deserves to know their children are not at risk of lead exposure,”
“There is no safe level of lead in children,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “It’s poison. It can cause damage to brain and nervous systems … learning and behavioral problems, hearing and speech problems. It can lead to low IQ and trouble paying attention. (It can) lead to decreased and under-performance in school, (and it has been described) as a direct pipeline to incarceration later in life.
“The good news is that childhood lead poisoning is preventable, and this grant will allow us to (do that) work even further," she said.
Freiheit said her department had been working with a “small and mighty team” including six contractors who have been performing much of the remediation work and “has been making a huge impact locally.”
“The program also provides training to local contractors, landlords, residents and local agencies to build a sustained community capacity and support economic development,” Freiheit added.
Kenosha County has applied for, and been awarded funds from the program several times since 2006.
