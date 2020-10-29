$4.4M HUD grant will support lead removal efforts in hundreds of housing units

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $4.4 million to address lead hazards in local housing units.

On Thursday, HUD announced grants of $4 million through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and an additional $400,000 through its Healthy Homes program.

The grants will go to the Kenosha/Racine Lead-Free Communities Partnership, to be used in both Kenosha and Racine counties.

Kenosha County will address lead hazards in 204 housing units to provide safer homes for low and very-low income families. Kenosha County will serve as the fiscal agent for the grants and will work with the city and county of Racine, as well as with medical and social services providers.

“Today, we are renewing our commitment to improving the lives of children and families by creating safer and healthier homes,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Brian D. Montgomery Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Job Center. “At HUD, one of our primary priorities is to protect families from lead-based paint and other health hazards, and these grants will help states and local communities do precisely that.”

