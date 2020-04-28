4 employees reportedly pepper sprayed at Potbelly restaurant; suspect at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four employees were reportedly pepper sprayed Tuesday morning at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5910 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant Police were on scene investigating at around noon.

Sara Olson, the restaurant's general manager, said that a customer came in to order a sandwich for carry out. That customer then became "a little upset" because her sandwich was made wrong. Another woman, who appears to be the disgruntled customer's daughter, then entered the restaurant and pepper sprayed employees and food, according to Olson.

"She exchanged some words with one of my employees and threatened one of my employees, so I asked her to leave,” Olson said. “She got very, very vocal and, we think it’s her daughter – she called her ‘Mom’ – came in and she just started pepper spraying all of us … in the face basically, all over the food.”