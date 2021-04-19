$4 million bond set for Somers House shooting suspect

“This was really a shoulder to shoulder situation that had resulted in a fight occurring where Mr. Vinson had certainly been punched in the tavern,” Graveley said.

There were people thrown out of the tavern because of the fight, Graveley said, but a person Graveley describes as the proprietor of the tavern took Vinson to a separate area to try to get him to calm down. “He reports he is calming Mr. Vinson down, trying to get Mr. Vinson to let bygones be bygones,” Graveley said. “Right after the proprietor leaves Mr. Vinson, you can see Mr. Vinson … puts his hoodie up and proceeds over to where the group that remains — now remember individuals had been kicked out of the bar — and shortly after Mr. Vinson arrives in that location, video shows gunfire occurring.”

Graveley said the shooting occurred on the patio at the bar, indicating Vinson shot and killed three men who had been with the people he had fought with earlier. Graveley said the three men who were injured appeared to have been in another group at the bar. They may may have been struck by gunfire that targeted the other men. “The individuals who are injured do not appear to have any connection with the homicide victims,” he said.

