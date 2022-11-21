43rd annual Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church returns to in-person event

After two years of drop-off meals, the First United Methodist Church in Kenosha’s annual free Thanksgiving meal event will be returning in-person on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 2 p.m.

This year marks the 43rd anniversary of the event. The meal, featuring all the Thanksgiving menu classics, will be served in the church building, 919 60th St., and requires no reservation. Any and all Kenosha residents are invited to attend.

Event chefs and husband-and-wife duo Wil and Stina Rios said they’ve been members of the Kenosha church since 2009, and the event’s cooks since 2010. The couple met in culinary school in Arizona.

“We’ve worked together at country clubs; honestly that’s just the fun we do,” Wil Rios said. “This is our outlet, how we give back to the community.”

They said that they’ve heard plenty of stories from attendees in the past, “some heartbreaking, some heartwarming,” that has brought them back year after year, even after they moved farther away from the church,

“We had a couple walk through the door late, they were completely heartbroken,” Stina Rios said. “We sat down and ate with the couple. Just to see the look on their faces, it was a feeling I’ll never forget.”

Last year, the event served about 480 meals, a record for the church, Stina Rios said. Typically, the event serves between 225-250 meals, with any leftovers going to the Shalom Center.

Stina Rios said her biggest worry was that increased demand this year would overwhelm their supplies.

“The hope is that we can just provide enough food,” Stina Rios said. “The need is going to be a lot higher this year.”

This year, they’ve ordered more than 700 pounds of food. The couple said their family doesn’t really have its own Thanksgiving dinner with all the time needed to prepare the church event.

“It’s exhausting, but so rewarding,” Wil Rios said. “I can’t even emphasize how rewarding it is to see the joy in their faces.”