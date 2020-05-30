45 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Kenosha long-term care facility, 3 die

Forty-five residents of a Kenosha long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, with three fatalities, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced.
The cases have occurred at Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center, a skilled nursing facility at 1703 60th St.
The cases have emerged since mid-May. Many of the affected residents are listed as having underlying medical conditions.
The deceased residents passed away May 17, May 27 and May 29.
Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said the facility has tested all of its residents and staff and has isolated all of the COVID-19-positive residents in one area.
Kenosha Estates is working with the Division of Health and is taking the steps to handle the situation properly, Freiheit said.
“This is undoubtedly very difficult for the residents and staff of Kenosha Estates and their families,” Freiheit said. “I credit the facility for doing the best it can to identify and isolate those who are carrying the virus.”
Kenosha Estates Administrator Samer Abadeer and Director of Nursing Kim Sullivan issued the following statement:
“Like other nursing homes around the country that have been impacted particularly hard in this pandemic, Kenosha Estates has staff and residents within the facility that have tested positive for COVID-19. Kenosha Estates understands that there is a lot of fear and uncertainty during this time and has been communicating with our residents, families and employees so they are aware of what is happening in the community.
“Our appreciation and admiration goes out to our heroic staff who have continued to courageously work on the front lines every day to care for the most vulnerable of our society.
“We are working very closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Quality Assurance to ensure that all precautions are in place for our residents and staff. In-order to address and contain the further spread of the virus we made the decision to initiate COVID-19 testing for all the residents.
“The results are sobering particularly because so many of the residents and staff were asymptomatic at the time of testing and continue to remain so. Despite taking every precaution and following all guidance set forth, COVID-19 is causing strain to skilled nursing facilities throughout the country.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our solitary focus at this challenging time. We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, Isolating COVID-19 residents in a dedicated unit, strictly adhering to all guidance from the CDC, and staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.”
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center urges people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MemDay 5
MemDay 1.JPG
MemDay 2.JPG
MemDay 3.JPG
MemDay 4.JPG
MemDay 6.JPG
MemDay 7.JPG
MemDay 8.JPG
MemDay 9.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.