45 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Kenosha long-term care facility, 3 die

“Our appreciation and admiration goes out to our heroic staff who have continued to courageously work on the front lines every day to care for the most vulnerable of our society.

“We are working very closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Quality Assurance to ensure that all precautions are in place for our residents and staff. In-order to address and contain the further spread of the virus we made the decision to initiate COVID-19 testing for all the residents.

“The results are sobering particularly because so many of the residents and staff were asymptomatic at the time of testing and continue to remain so. Despite taking every precaution and following all guidance set forth, COVID-19 is causing strain to skilled nursing facilities throughout the country.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our solitary focus at this challenging time. We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, Isolating COVID-19 residents in a dedicated unit, strictly adhering to all guidance from the CDC, and staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.”