5-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Burlington

RACINE COUNTY — A five-day COVID-19 testing site is set to open next week in Burlington for anyone in Wisconsin experiencing symptoms. A doctor's note is not required.
The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open the testing site.
The site is to meet testing demand in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions.
From Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can come to a free, drive-thru clinic at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington.
No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru clinic. The site will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day.
