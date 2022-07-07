55 + 1 Joint Reunion Bradford/Tremper Class of 1966 scheduled for July 29

A “55 + 1” Joint Reunion for the Bradford/Tremper Class of 1966 is 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the Wisconsin Room at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.

There is no charge for a classmate and a guest. Appetizers and pizza will be provided. There will be a cash bar. Guests may also order dinner off the Brat Stop menu at their expense.

A golf event at 10 a.m. on that day is also scheduled at Bristol Oaks Country Club, 16801 75th St. Participants must provide their own clubs and pay for the golf. Those interested should contact Leo Gallo or Clint Beth by email at leofgallo@gmail.com or clintb66@gmail.com. Please specify the number of people and whether you are playing nine or 18 holes.

In addition, both reunion committees will gather at these outdoor events: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Peanut Butter & Jam concert Downtown in Veterans Memorial Park. Other gatherings are 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the lakefront Taste of Wisconsin Festival (at the Snap-on Tent) and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers.

At all three outdoor events, look for the red, white and blue balloons to find the group.