$67.6 in American Rescue funds heading to Kenosha County communities

Kenosha County town and village administrators said they will work to determine eligible projects the funds can be used for.

“The village is learning about how these funds will be allocated and for what purposes they can used for as we go,” Somers Administrator Jason Peters said. “The village and town (will) most likely address how to use these funds during our next budget cycle.”

There is plenty of time as the funds do not need to be used until 2024. But, Peters said the funds will have a tangible impact.

“The Village of Paddock Lake is excited and appreciative to our federal government for providing the grant funds to our community,” said Tim Popanda, village administrator. “With the program being new, we are actively researching the program's eligibility requirements and searching internally for the best use of the funds.”

Popanda said a few initial thoughts for use of the funds include: Security improvements for public utilities, such as sewer and water; development of a village-based and administered disaster recovery plan; and infrastructure improvements within village-managed utility districts.