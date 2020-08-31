7 County Board supervisors to Trump: "Please do not cancel your plans to visit Kenosha"

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of Kenosha County Board supervisors have sent a letter to President Trump, encouraging him to come to Kenosha Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers is asking him to reconsider.

The letter says:

"Please do not cancel your plans to visit Kenosha to meet with citizens and business owners devastated by the violence that took place this past week.

"Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha.

"Many Kenoshans are very grateful for the federal assistance that your administration provided. The relief was felt countywide once federal and local law enforcement agencies were able to take the proactive steps to prevent additional crime, instead of being outnumbered and spread too thin.

"We would be honored to have you come to Kenosha so citizens can thank you in person.

Zach Rodriguez, District 8

Gabe Nudo, District 12

Amy Maurer, District 15

Jeff Wamboldt, District 17

Mark Nordigian, District 21