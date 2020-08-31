7 County Board supervisors to Trump: "Please do not cancel your plans to visit Kenosha"

A number of Kenosha County Board supervisors have sent a letter to President Trump, encouraging him to come to Kenosha Tuesday.
Gov. Tony Evers is asking him to reconsider.
The letter says:
"Please do not cancel your plans to visit Kenosha to meet with citizens and business owners devastated by the violence that took place this past week.
"Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha.
"Many Kenoshans are very grateful for the federal assistance that your administration provided. The relief was felt countywide once federal and local law enforcement agencies were able to take the proactive steps to prevent additional crime, instead of being outnumbered and spread too thin.
"We would be honored to have you come to Kenosha so citizens can thank you in person.
Zach Rodriguez, District 8
Gabe Nudo, District 12
Amy Maurer, District 15
Jeff Wamboldt, District 17
Mark Nordigian, District 21
Erin Decker, District 22
Lon Weinke, District 23
