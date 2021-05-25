770 pounds of trash cleared from the streets of Brass, Lincoln and Uptown communities at Saturday event

Operation Neighborhood CommUnity, an initiative sponsored by Uptown Kenosha Inc., along with several other community organizations, drew more than 60 volunteers Saturday morning. They cleaned up over 770 pounds of trash from the streets of the Brass, Lincoln and Uptown communities.

UKI President Krista Maurer said volunteers were signed up throughout the morning.

The cleanup event was from 9 a.m. to noon, and the volunteers covered an area bordered by 57th and 67th streets and 14th and 30th avenues.

The event was a collaboration with UKI and local businesses, along with community organizations My Sister’s House and Building Our Future. It also included The Green Team Junk Removal and was hosted by Jockey International.

Maurer said the next cleanup event is scheduled for June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be hosted by Harper Tax and Financial Literacy Group, 1923 63rd St.

Harper owner Kenny Harper said the details are currently being worked out.

For more information, contact Maurer at 262-551-1885.

