Every week, more than 5 million croissants are folded, rolled, baked, bagged and shipped from the Crown Bakeries facility in Pleasant Prairie.

That number will be getting even bigger soon enough for the company located at 10490 88th Ave.with a second production line planned to start rolling out the buttery pastries next month, bringing about 110 new jobs to the area and plenty of croissants.

The 200,000-square-foot baking plant, which first opened in 2017 as Gold Standard Baking, will soon be putting out nearly 8 million croissants a week according to Latisha Parks in human resources with Crown Bakeries.

That’s enough pastries to give every city resident 80 croissants a week.

John Gilbert, director of human resources operations at Crown Bakeries, said the new line was in response to growing demand from their customers, primarily large corporations such as Tyson and Burger King. Croissants from Pleasant Prairie are sent as far away as California and Florida.

“The sales are there, we just need the equipment and the people, “Gilbert said.

That equipment will include a line of mixers, folders, ovens and conveyor belts several hundred feet long, designed for baking and packaging millions of croissants and filling the sizeable facility with the smell of baking bread.

According to Gilbert, with the addition of the Pleasant Prairie facility, Crown Bakeries as a whole will put out more than 10 million croissants a week, making it one of the largest fresh and frozen croissant bakers on the continent.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha areas,” Gilbert said. “We are looking to further expand our business and become an even more engaged partner in the community.”

Depending on demand in the future, the Pleasant Prairie bakery has enough space for an additional two lines, Gilbert said. If added, it would make Pleasant Prairie one of the largest producers of croissants in the country.

Currently, the facility has about 120 employees, including Plant Manager Rodney King, who spoke positively about the “healthy” work environment and encouraged people to attend a planned job fair or drop by to apply at the office.

“We’re people who understand people,” King said. “There are a lot of places to work, but this is a place you can be treated fairly.”

The company will be holding a job fair at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 4 p.m.

Parks said they are looking for production assistants, sanitation assistants, skilled machine operators and supervisors. Depending on the candidates, Parks said she could give out on-the-spot job offers.

A second job fair will be held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Wednesday, March 15, also from noon until 4 p.m.

Interested applicants can also go to the Crown Bakeries website at www.crownbakeries.com and look for careers/explore positions/Pleasant Prairie.