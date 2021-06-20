85th Street to be closed for paving project starting Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Beginning Monday the Village of Pleasant Prairie will close 85th Street to through traffic between Cooper Road and 39th Avenue.

The road is being repaired as part of the 2021 Paving Program and the closure is expected to last approximately one week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A detour route has been established. Those traveling through the area should use 80th Street to the north as an alternate east and west route. Work zone message boards will be active, and signage will be posted to direct travelers through the detour routes.

Drivers in the project area are asked to abide by construction signage and drive with care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0