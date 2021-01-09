$87.8 million contract awarded for Highway 50 expansion

The contract for the five-mile expansion of Highway 50 from four to six lanes east of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie has been awarded to Zignego Co., of Waukesha for $87.8 million.
Zignego Co. was the lowest bidder for the project, which includes widening the highway between 116th and 57th avenues, rebuilding the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenues, and reconstructing and improving intersections.
Other bids came in at: $88.2 million from Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls; $88.8 million from Michels Corp of Brownsville; $93.2 million from Zenith Tech of Waukesha; and $101.5 million from Walsh Construction Co. of Chicago.
At a public meeting in December 2019, project manager Jason Dahlgren said the work, to begin this year, will improve mobility and safety, increase capacity in the major commercial corridor that straddles Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and fix deteriorating pavement and bridges.
Dahlgren said three rehabilitation projects have been done to that segment of highway since it was built in the 1960s. The last was in 2012. Initial discussion about the need for the project dates back to 2007.
Many residents and business owners at the 2019 public hearing said the project is long overdue.
Project highlights
In addition to widening the highway from four to six lanes (three lanes in each direction) between 116th and 57th avenues (3.6 miles), the overall project started in 2020 and includes:
Construction of a new local access road, 74th Street, in the spring of 2020, that runs parallel to Highway 50 to the north — behind Aldi, Golden Corral and the Goodwill store — to connect Highway 31 to 60th Avenue.
The addition of a new signalized intersection, west of 104th Avenue, that will provide a new access point to Journey Church on the north and Lynch Chevrolet to the south.
Construction of six new bridge structures.
Reconstruction of the existing four-lane highway between 57th and 43rd avenues (0.8 miles).
Addition of sidewalk and bicycle accommodations the length of the project area.
Modification of median and property access.
The biggest change in the plans since originally introduced concerns the busy intersection of highways 50 and 31.
Previously, the intersection was designed with “jughandles,” which divert traffic planning to turn left at the intersection onto ramps that exit on the right. Cars then turn left onto their intended route at an alternate intersection.
Dahlgren said at the 2019 hearing that updated traffic projections now call for a traditional intersection, such as what exists now, with dual left-turn lanes in each direction.
The project required right-of-way acquisition from more than 200 parcels in the project area. Two businesses were purchased at the intersection of highways 50 and 31 and will be used to create a drainage pond.
To start this spring
Phase I construction, from 118th Avenue to 70th Avenue, is projected to begin this spring. Phase II construction, from 70th Avenue to 43rd Avenue, is projected to begin in spring of 2022. Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.
Access to all local businesses will be maintained throughout the project. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained with the exception of a three- to four-month stretch during Phase II when there will only be westbound travel from 57th Avenue east to the project boundary.
Also, because public transportation runs along the highway using those roads, plans call for a mitigation fund be set up to, for example, provide for an additional bus.
