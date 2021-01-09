$87.8M contract awarded for Hwy 50 expansion

The contract for the five-mile expansion of Highway 50 from four to six lanes east of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie has been awarded to Zignego Co., of Waukesha for $87.8 million.

Zignego Co. was the lowest bidder for the project, which includes widening the highway between 116th and 57th avenues, rebuilding the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenues, and reconstructing and improving intersections.

Other bids came in at: $88.2 million from Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls; $88.8 million from Michels Corp of Brownsville; $93.2 million from Zenith Tech of Waukesha; and $101.5 million from Walsh Construction Co. of Chicago.

At a public meeting in December 2019, project manager Jason Dahlgren said the work, to begin this year, will improve mobility and safety, increase capacity in the major commercial corridor that straddles Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and fix deteriorating pavement and bridges.

Dahlgren said three rehabilitation projects have been done to that segment of highway since it was built in the 1960s. The last was in 2012. Initial discussion about the need for the project dates back to 2007.

Many residents and business owners at the 2019 public hearing said the project is long overdue.