Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition

9 competing in Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition on Saturday; People's choice voting open until Friday

Summer Zilisch

Summer Zilisch 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Talent, poise, knowledge and skills. These are just some of the qualities that nine contestants will bring to the stage at this year’s Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition.

The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

It will be the first Miss Kenosha competition for two years following the crowning of Alexandra Daher at Feb. 8, 2020 competition.

This year’s contestants are: Kelly Benitez, Marah Benitez, Brooke Carmichael, Stephanie Maack, Catherine Moddes, Jordan Richards, Ariana Voyles, Jenna Zeihen and Summer Zilisch.

Changes rolled out

When the finalists donned the stage in 2020, the competition was still known as a “pageant.”

“Several things have changed in the interim,” notes Tori Pillizzi, executive director of this year’s Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition.

The intent of the contest — to award scholarship money to winners across several categories — remains the same, but various elements of the event have evolved, say organizers.

The swimsuit category has been dropped and is now titled Lifestyle and Fitness. What was formerly known as the “onstage question” or “platform” has been expanded to an onstage interview. “This is so each candidate can present her social impact initiative,” Pillizzi said.

Other changes include a rebrand of the “evening gown event” to what is now called “the Red Carpet” event, she said. “Candidates are not required to wear an evening gown but apparel of their choice. However, in competitions (elsewhere) we’re finding that evening gowns are still a very popular choice,” she added.

Pillizzi, who was crowned Miss Kenosha in 2014 and Miss Fox River Valley in 2015, says she feels the changes are “great” for the competition.

The changes follow those adopted by the Miss America franchise in 2019 in an effort to update pageant culture. The rebranding is known as “Miss America 2.0.”

In Wisconsin competitions began rolling out the changes after the Miss Wisconsin competition in June, 2021.

Saturday’s Miss Kenosha Competition is Kenosha’s first time hosting a Miss America 2.0 competition, Pillizzi said.

Linda Belotti, who won the Miss Kenosha in 1992, will also be present at the event.

Sponsors of the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition number over 50, Pillizzi said.

People’s Choice voting

A returning feature of the competition is the “People’s Choice” vote. From now through midnight, Friday, community members can cast online votes for their favorite of the nine competitors. Each vote costs $1 which will be applied to scholarship prizes for next year’s competition.

Votes can be cast online at: www.pageantplanet.com/event/miss-kenosha-scholarship-competition-2022.

The winner of the People’s Choice vote 2022 will receive $200, offered up this year by the Kenosha Kingfish.

“(The people’s choice competition) is a great way to get the community involved and show their favorite candidates some love while doing our non-profit a favor,” Pillizzi said.

Five judges will be on hand for the in-person competition. “There will be a mix of local and non-local judges offering a variety of well-rounded perspectives,” Pillizzi said.

About the competition

WHAT: Annual Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition

WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 19

WHERE: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

TICKETS: $15 from LaMacchia Travel Agency, 618 55th St.; $20 at the door

ONLINE VOTING: Until midnight Feb. 18. Votes cost $1 funding scholarships for next year’s competition. Visit: www.pageantplanet.com/event/miss-kenosha-scholarship-competition-2022

MORE INFO: Tori Pillizzi, 630-390-8356

Competition categories

The following are contest categories and scholarship prizes. All awards are to be applied to the college of the contestant’s choice.

  • Social impact pitch and onstage interview: $550
  • Spirit of Miss Kenosha: $550
  • Talent award: $750
  • Red Carpet event: $550
  • Interview portion: $550
  • Promotions award to girl who sells most ads for ad booklet: $200
  • Miss Congeniality: $350
  • People’s choice Award: $200
  • Second runner up: $1,000 to a school of her choice and $2,500 per year if attending as an undergrad or full-time student at Carthage College
  • First runner up: $1,500 to the school of her choice, and $3,000 per year if attending Carthage College
  • Winner: $2,000 to the school of her choice, $6,000 per year if attending Carthage College and $1,000 from Gateway Technical College for books, materials and tuition

