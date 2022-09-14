 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line

911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a Tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

"If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee," the department said in the Tweet.

The non-emergency lines, however, are working and will direct calls to dispatch.

If assistance is needed, people are encouraged to call 262-656-1234 #7. 

The Kenosha Sheriff's Department posted a similar notice to Facebook, stating the department will post an update when 911 is running again.

