911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call non-emergency line

911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a Tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.
"If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee," the department said in the Tweet.
The non-emergency lines, however, are working and will direct calls to dispatch.
If assistance is needed, people are encouraged to call 262-656-1234 #7.
The Kenosha Sheriff's Department posted a similar notice to Facebook, stating the department will post an update when 911 is running again.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 10-12
Robert John Blaski
Robert John Blaski, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Trenton Edward Cole
Trenton Edward Cole, 26, of Salem, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping.
Earl Avery Cunningham
Earl Avery Cunningham, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, operate/go armed with a firearm while intoxicated, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keshawn S. Green
Keshawn S. Green, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and restricting or obstructing an officer.
Sherman Tarzan Hill
Sherman Tarzan Hill, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of sex offender fail to update information, and sex offender fail to provide information annually.
James Franklin Stout III
James Franklin Stout III, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges for disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), violation of court order, and probation and parole.