As the start of Saturday’s ice carving inched closer, the crowd at Kenosha’s Downtown Veterans Memorial Park grew larger.

Visitors from Kenosha County and beyond flocked to the site on a sunny, 33 degree Saturday and waited as sculptor Max Zuleta from Art Below Zero drew the outline of his design for the city’s ice sculpture in the park.

The sculpture for the ninth annual Snow Daze Festival was going to be a dragon holding a “City of Kenosha Snow Daze” ice block — perfect for this year’s theme of “Enchanted Ice Kingdom.”

The ice sculpture demonstration was just one of many avenues of fun for visitors on Saturday. Dozens of Downtown businesses featured their own ice sculptures for patrons to view and enjoy, along with individual specials.

The city’s free ice rink was up and running for visitors who wanted to glide on ice instead of taking pictures of it.

“I’m glad to see so many people come out and enjoy the event,” said Kris Kochman, Kenosha’s community relations liaison. “And it’s good to see people out enjoying the free ice rink.”

Patrons from across southeast Wisconsin and Illinois came to stroll through Downtown and enjoy the festivities.

Carole Turbitt, of Twin Lakes, admired the ice sculptures on Sixth Avenue with Jane Paley, of Pleasant Prairie. Both were enjoying their first Snow Daze Festival.

“It’s a beautiful day for an excursion,” said Paley, an Illinois native. “Kenosha has such neat things to do to get people out.”

“And what beautiful handywork,” Turbitt, a Kenosha native, added.

Saturday was also Wendy Sobecki’s first time at the Snow Daze Festival.

“It’s pretty neat,” Sobecki, of Zion, Ill., said. “I think it’s something fun to do.”

Jerrie Koch, of Kenosha, also went for the first time after one of her sons found the event online while searching for something to do on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to the ice carving demonstration,” Koch said. “It’s nice to be able to do something in the city, and you don’t always have to spend money to have fun.”

For some in attendance, this year was not the first time seeing the magnificent sculptures lining the streets of Downtown Kenosha.

“This is our second year,” said Stephanie Shredl, of Franksville. “We just like walking around Downtown.”

Her daughter, Luna, 4, added that she likes to look at the sculptures.

“Kenosha puts on great stuff to do,” Shredl said.

Kochman said the other benefit to the outdoor fun is the opportunity for people to explore the businesses, such as the free hot cocoa bar at the Jockey Outlet Store, 5500 6th Ave.

“That’s why we do it,” Kochman said. “To encourage people to see the Downtown businesses.”