A blizzard of bliss: Kenosha couple takes wedding pix in snowstorm

Koehler drove the Andersons as close as they could get to the lakefront path, then they all began walking to the lookout point.

“Audrey only got a couple pictures before she said she couldn’t feel her fingers anymore,” Kaitlyn said. “I couldn’t feel my toes or fingers, either, so we went back to the car.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a valiant effort,” Ben observed.

Help arrives

But local photographer Nancy Barthuly came across the bridal couple and their photographer before they gave up their battle with the elements.

On-the-ready with her camera — a Canon 70D — Barthuly snapped a photo of the couple at the scene.

“I saw that bride gingerly step out (of their vehicle) holding her dress, and that is what caught my eye,” Barthuly said.

Barthuly, a self-named “artistic photographer,” had been out Saturday taking social media photos of Elsie Mae’s Canning & Pies Little Red Pie Wagon and decided to swing by Celebration Place at the lakefront.

“I love to document changes at the lakefront, especially when the weather gets frigid,” she said.