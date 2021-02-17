A blizzard of bliss: Kenosha couple takes wedding pix in snowstorm

Love makes folks do funny things.
Like attempting to have wedding photos taken at the Kenosha lakefront in mid-February.
That is exactly what one Kenosha couple did for love on Saturday afternoon.
Despite single-digit temperatures and double-digit winds whipping from the north, just-married Kaitlyn and Ben Anderson asked their photographer to take their photos at the lookout point east of the Southport Marina boathouse.
In a phone call Tuesday, Kaitlyn, 29, explained the decision.
“We had just gotten married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,” she said. “When our photographer (Audrey Koehler) asked where we wanted some pictures taken, we said the HarborPark area, because we used to live in the condos there.”
Ben, 28, added that the original plan was to recreate the scene of engagement photos they had taken last fall.
“We had photos done at Simmons (Island) Park and thought we’d start at the lookout point behind the marina boathouse and work our way from there,” he said.
Things didn’t go exactly according to plan, however.
“We tend to forget that it’s always 10 degrees colder and windier (by the lake) than anywhere else,” Kaitlyn said.
Koehler drove the Andersons as close as they could get to the lakefront path, then they all began walking to the lookout point.
“Audrey only got a couple pictures before she said she couldn’t feel her fingers anymore,” Kaitlyn said. “I couldn’t feel my toes or fingers, either, so we went back to the car.”
“It was a valiant effort,” Ben observed.
Help arrives
But local photographer Nancy Barthuly came across the bridal couple and their photographer before they gave up their battle with the elements.
On-the-ready with her camera — a Canon 70D — Barthuly snapped a photo of the couple at the scene.
“I saw that bride gingerly step out (of their vehicle) holding her dress, and that is what caught my eye,” Barthuly said.
Barthuly, a self-named “artistic photographer,” had been out Saturday taking social media photos of Elsie Mae’s Canning & Pies Little Red Pie Wagon and decided to swing by Celebration Place at the lakefront.
“I love to document changes at the lakefront, especially when the weather gets frigid,” she said.
But even Barthuly was taken by surprise when she spied Ben and Kaitlyn attempting to pose for photos as the snow swirled around them.
“This bride and groom, along with their photographer, braved the bitter cold briefly for a very quick photo as the wind whipped relentlessly in the 8-degree weather,” Barthuly said.
Although she didn’t yet know the identity of the bridal pair, Barthuly sent the photo she had taken to the Kenosha News on Monday morning.
“I thought they were pretty brave to get outside and take that photo,” Barthuly said. “I guess it’s never too cold for romance.”
Ben and Kaitlyn wholeheartedly agreed.
Said Ben: “It was totally worth it for us to try to capture a photo and to overcome terrible weather in light of the happiest day of our lives.”
And one of the coldest.