A break may finally be coming in area cold, but not for a few days

Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Horace Staples said the county was working to deal with the cold as needed and has warming centers. “It’s winter and, unfortunately it’s been brutal out.

“We do act in emergency situations, fires and power outages included where people are displaced,” Staples said. “The Red Cross works with us to try and find help for those in need in those situations.”

Community can help

The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., is running at capacity, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t avenues where people can get help when beds aren’t available, Executive Director Tamarra Coleman said.

A call to Crisis Intervention Services, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, is the first step, and from there, people in need will be assessed to see exactly what kind of help will work best.

“If someone calls our office and we are full, the shelter is full, we encourage people to call crisis,” she said. “If someone is in need of shelter or it’s cold ... we direct them to Crisis. If they’re standing in front of me, we call Crisis for them.”