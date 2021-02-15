A break may finally be coming in area cold, but not for a few days

There may be a break finally coming later this week in the brutal cold which has gripped the Upper Midwest.
The near-record cold stretch will begin to ease this week, with temperatures cracking the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s by Sunday, according to forecasters.
A winter weather advisory went into effect for counties in southeastern Wisconsin along Lake Michigan starting Monday afternoon, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected along the lakeshore, and locally higher amounts possible, Andy Boxell of the Weather Service said.
Warming centers
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, warming centers at both Froedtert Hospital campuses in Kenosha have been unavailable as warming centers overnight. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that Thursday.
Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, 9555 76th St., had been included by Kenosha County in its latest designated warming center list as being open 24 hours for shelter from the cold. That same listing indicated the hospital, along with Froedtert’s other campus, Froedtert South, 6308 8th Ave., would be open subject to COVID-19 restrictions. The spokesperson wasn’t certain if either or both sites would be open as warming centers in the future.
The COVID pandemic has local officials looking into what, if any, overnight warming centers are available during the current deep freeze in winter temperatures.
Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Horace Staples said the county was working to deal with the cold as needed and has warming centers. “It’s winter and, unfortunately it’s been brutal out.
“We do act in emergency situations, fires and power outages included where people are displaced,” Staples said. “The Red Cross works with us to try and find help for those in need in those situations.”
Community can help
The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., is running at capacity, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t avenues where people can get help when beds aren’t available, Executive Director Tamarra Coleman said.
A call to Crisis Intervention Services, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, is the first step, and from there, people in need will be assessed to see exactly what kind of help will work best.
“If someone calls our office and we are full, the shelter is full, we encourage people to call crisis,” she said. “If someone is in need of shelter or it’s cold ... we direct them to Crisis. If they’re standing in front of me, we call Crisis for them.”
In many cases, a temporary move to a hotel/motel through a voucher program until a bed opens in a shelter is what makes the most sense, Coleman said.
Community members who see someone who may need help can even make the call to Crisis, which can be reached at 262-657-7188, Coleman said.
“If you running across someone who is homeless or they need assistance, the very first place they should call is Crisis,” she said. “... Crisis will send someone (there) and assess what’s going on. It will help determine the person’s actual need.”
Updated list
The county has issued an updated list for warming centers open to the public who need shelter from the frigid winter temperatures. Potential visitors to the shelters should call that location to ensure availability based on specific COVID-19 procedures
Available shelters include:
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie; from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 262-947-0437, press “0.”
Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 262-877-2165.
Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St., Somers; from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 262-859-2822.
Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St., Twin Lakes; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 262-877-2858.
Kenosha County Center, Highway 45 and 50, Bristol; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 262-857-1870.
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 262-697-4657 and 262-605-6524.
Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., Kenosha and Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., Kenosha; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 262-564-6324.
Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, Kenosha; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 262-564-6324.
Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., Kenosha; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 262-564-6324.
Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave., Kenosha; from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 262-653-4427 and 262-653-4140.
Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave., Kenosha; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 262-653-4427.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Kenosha, noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 262-653-4427.
Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 262-843-3348.