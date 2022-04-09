A "Bright Star" shines on Harborside Academy stage

When Harborside Academy theater teacher Kristen Singer was looking for a show to do, she “stumbled upon” the musical “Bright Star.”

“And I immediately fell in love with it,” she said. “There are certain pieces that speak to me as a director and this was one.”

Part of the show’s appeal is its bluegrass/country music score, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and based on the pair’s 2013 album “Love Has Come for You.”

Singer knew performing this musical “would give the students a new experience, not only with the storytelling, but also with the bluegrass music. We have a live ‘pit’ led by Alejandro Alumbreros, and they are exceptional. To hear instruments like the mandolin and the banjo underscoring the singers is such a special and unique experience in the theater.”

The storyline — based in part on an old folk tale — is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the years 1945–46, with flashbacks to 1923.

“It’s full of twists and turns,” Singer said. “I describe it in my director’s note as ‘a Netflix show you can’t stop watching or a book you can’t put down.’ The whole time you’re wondering: How does this work out? How does this end? What’s going to happen? The show is a feast for the eyes and ears. We hope everyone will come out and see us before it closes.”

“Bright Star” opened last weekend and continues with performances at 7:30 tonight (April 9) and 2 p.m. Sunday at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St.

The production “has been going tremendously,” Singer said. “We have some double casting, with certain leads performing at odd-numbered shows and the others at even-numbered shows, and they are both stellar. The ensemble is exceptional. I’m lucky to work with such a great group of people.”

The “Bright Star” students, she added, “are very happy and very committed. They are already dreading it all coming to an end. They’ve made new friends, and they’ve formed a really strong bond.”

“That’s one of the most important parts of doing this, and I’m loving watching them make these connections while also performing brilliantly.”

Also on stage

The Kenosha Unified School District has a busy theater schedule this weekend, with three more shows on stage:

“Nunsense”: The final four performances are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today (April 9) and Sunday at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, in the Studio Theater.

The 1985 musical comedy has been entertaining audiences around the world after starting as a line of greeting cards. “Nunsense” opens with five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise. To raise money for burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show.

“A Year with Frog and Toad”: The final performance is 7:30 tonight (April 9) at Tremper High School auditorium, 8560 26th Ave.

“It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the musical. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets.”

“Seussical”: The final two performances are 7:30 tonight (April 9) and 2 p.m. Sunday at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St.

“Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot taken from “Horton Hears a Who!” The high school production is a shortened version of the Broadway musical and is narrated by the Cat in the Hat.

Tickets for all these KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.