A chance to donate unwanted household goods creates a traffic jam

Cars began lining up at about 9 a.m.

“This is nuts,” Pier said cheerfully. “We were not expecting anything like this.”

St. Vincent uses the proceeds of sales at the thrift shop to help fund its charitable programs, including its food pantry. Having the shop closed is tough on the budget, he said, and the warehouse is already filled with stacked boxes of sorted donated items that have not yet been able to go to the sales floor. On Saturday, Pier and four helpers were taking donations from people who were unloading their cars into waiting wheeled bins.

“We’re going to have a lot of sorting to do,” Pier said. “But we just wanted to give people a place to drop things off.”

Karen Ade and her sister-in-law, Denise Pynaker, along with other family members, were unloading two carloads of household goods they were donating. Ade said her elderly mother died several months ago, and the family had just cleaned out her house.

“I’m glad there was someplace open to donate so we didn’t just have to put it all in the dumpster,” she said.