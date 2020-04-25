A chance to donate unwanted household goods creates a traffic jam

When a call went out to Kenosha Police about a traffic jam blocking busy 75th Street Saturday morning as drivers waited in their cars for St. Vincent de Paul to open, one would have expected it was people looking for food donations.
Instead, it was people waiting to drop off stuff they wanted out of the house.
“This is crazy. I’ve never seen this happen before,” said Sgt. Leo Viola, who along with several other police officers rerouted the waiting cars from the street into three orderly lines snaking through parking lots.
“I just want to get this stuff out of my house,” said one woman waiting in line.
Bryan Pier, warehouse manager at St. Vincent, 7531 30th Ave., said the thrift store has been closed during Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order and has not been taking donations. Other thrift shops associated with aid agencies have also been closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
People stuck at home during the quarantine have had a lot of time to organize their homes, but no place to donate the things they didn’t want anymore. That appears to have created some pent up demand.
Pier said the organization has been getting steady calls from people looking for someplace to donate their used household goods. They decided to open for donations for a four-hour window Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
'This is nuts'
Cars began lining up at about 9 a.m.
“This is nuts,” Pier said cheerfully. “We were not expecting anything like this.”
St. Vincent uses the proceeds of sales at the thrift shop to help fund its charitable programs, including its food pantry. Having the shop closed is tough on the budget, he said, and the warehouse is already filled with stacked boxes of sorted donated items that have not yet been able to go to the sales floor. On Saturday, Pier and four helpers were taking donations from people who were unloading their cars into waiting wheeled bins.
“We’re going to have a lot of sorting to do,” Pier said. “But we just wanted to give people a place to drop things off.”
Karen Ade and her sister-in-law, Denise Pynaker, along with other family members, were unloading two carloads of household goods they were donating. Ade said her elderly mother died several months ago, and the family had just cleaned out her house.
“I’m glad there was someplace open to donate so we didn’t just have to put it all in the dumpster,” she said.
Although it was an emotional task, she said she was grateful her mother had died before the COVID-19 crisis began so the family had all been able to be with her when she died.
Ade said people had gotten a little tense when traffic was building up in the line on 75th Street before officers arrived to direct traffic.
“I told my husband, 'You’ve got to call the police; there’s going to be a fight,'” she said. “It is crazy — what does it say about us as Americans? We’ve got a lot of junk.”
While Pier said he and the St. Vincent staff were a little overwhelmed by the turnout, it was ultimately good news for future thrift shop sales.
“The more money we make, the more good we can do for the community and the more food we can give to people who need it,” he said.
