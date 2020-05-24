A courthouse built with pride: Murals, more lost over time as renovations took over

When the century ago leaders of Kenosha County made plans to build a new courthouse they aimed to create something that would be a focus of community pride.
The Kenosha County Courthouse was built from 1923 to 1925, with the county borrowing $500,000 for its construction and hiring the Milwaukee architectural firm of Lindl, Lesse and Schutte.
Frank Martinellli, the engineering project manager for Kenosha County’s Division of Facilities, said the total cost to build the structure nearly 100 years ago was $1 million.
The building design followed the neoclassical theme local leaders wanted for the buildings surrounding Civic Center Park.
During construction the architectural firm hired master craftsmen artists and mural artists, including well-known artists A.E. Foringer and William De Leftwich-Dodge who did murals for the Library of Congress and the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, to paint original murals for the building.
According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the courthouse was “recognized throughout the state at the time of its construction as an eloquent testament to the City Beautiful movement and heralded by national planning authorities as an inspiration to other small cities.”
Ray Arbet, county director of public works, said he sees the courtroom as worth preserving and restoring.
“In my mind one of the most significant pieces of our community history is that courtroom, and if there is any way to restore it I hope we can,” he said.
The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
"They built a building that could stand the test of time,” Martinelli said. “They really spent the time and money and effort to do something befitting a courthouse and how important it was to the community.”
Although the exterior of the building is largely unchanged and the lobby, which soars three stories to a stained glass skylight, the marble staircases and hallways with their original light fixtures have largely been preserved, past renovations have changed much of the rest of the interior.
The ceremonial courtroom was once matched by a second courtroom across the hall that also had a skylight and ornate plasterwork. In a past renovation, that courtroom was sliced in half horizontally with a second courtroom added above the first, that second courtroom accessed from the third floor.
The skylight and plasterwork in that courtroom were destroyed. A mural from that courtroom was found years later rolled up in a basement. It was restored and now hangs in the boardroom at the Kenosha County Administration Building.
"That’s another facet to the story,” Martinelli said. “We’ve already lost half of what were really artistic, original courtrooms, so this is the only thing we have left.”
Martinelli said the first step in determining whether the ceiling and skylight could be restored was to find out whether the air conditioning system could be moved into the attic. He said they found that could be done.
Now craftsmen are trying to figure out whether it is possible to repair the damage to the plaster and the stained glass, and exactly how much it would cost.
“On the skylight they had poured some kind of cement-like mixture on top of the glass to make it stiffer so it could support the dropped ceiling,” Martinelli said. “The architect couldn’t find another example of where that had occurred and been restored.”
Experts are working to see if cement can be removed.
“They will test techniques. If they find it’s not even possible then we will know we would have to replace the glass. But because it's on the National Register, you really have to try to save the original or prove that it was not possible to save,” Martinelli said.
Another question, Martinelli said, is if the plaster is restored would the ornate paintwork on the ceiling be something that could be matched or would the entire ceiling need to be repainted.
Once the current project to determine costs is complete, Martinelli said, the County Board would have to approve moving forward with a restoration.
Because it is expected to be expensive, Martinelli said the idea is that any restoration would be funded through a mix of county facilities funding and fundraising through grants and donations.
“We know that the likelihood is that this project will not be done without a significant amount of private contribution, and it's going to be difficult to make that happen,” Arbet said.
But he said he is hopeful that with the restoration study and bids complete, the county will be able to find grants and benefactors that can help bring the restoration to fruition.
