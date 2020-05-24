A courthouse built with pride: Murals, more lost over time as renovations took over

Martinelli said the first step in determining whether the ceiling and skylight could be restored was to find out whether the air conditioning system could be moved into the attic. He said they found that could be done.

Now craftsmen are trying to figure out whether it is possible to repair the damage to the plaster and the stained glass, and exactly how much it would cost.

“On the skylight they had poured some kind of cement-like mixture on top of the glass to make it stiffer so it could support the dropped ceiling,” Martinelli said. “The architect couldn’t find another example of where that had occurred and been restored.”

Experts are working to see if cement can be removed.

“They will test techniques. If they find it’s not even possible then we will know we would have to replace the glass. But because it's on the National Register, you really have to try to save the original or prove that it was not possible to save,” Martinelli said.

Another question, Martinelli said, is if the plaster is restored would the ornate paintwork on the ceiling be something that could be matched or would the entire ceiling need to be repainted.