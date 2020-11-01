A decades old crime may have led to a grisly Somers homicide

A dark past

Although in recent years he had lived a quiet life at his Somers home, gardening and sharing produce with neighbors, Charles Luitze had been convicted of child sex assault in 1991 and was a registered sex offender.

Luitze was not a victim in that case — he was born after his grandfather’s conviction — and had not seen his grandfather since he was a child. But according to the criminal complaint, he had been talking to a relative and a friend about the man and his anger about his grandfather’s actions in the past.

Luitze’s friend told investigators in August that Luitze “had been very upset recently and he talked about what Charles did and told her how he hated Charles.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the complaint, in the days before Charles died, Luitze went to Charles’s home to see him, pretending to be a Census worker. His grandfather did not recognize him, Luitze told his relative.

But the visit did spook Charles, who told a friend who spoke to investigators that Charles had talked to him while they were walking together on the lakefront on Aug. 13 about a person who came to his home claiming to be a Census worker but who did not have identification. Charles told (the friend) the visit left him upset and afraid.