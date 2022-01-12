A generous dose of kindness: Programs, events for Kindness Week 2022 announced

Kindness should be factor of every community, but it will be especially evident in Kenosha in coming weeks as the Coalition for Dismantling Racism launches its 25th annual Kindness Week.

A full slate of programs, some virtual and some in-person, is scheduled for the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 22.

The longtime Kenosha-area tradition timed with honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Kindness Week was the brainchild of the late Kenosha community leader and activist Rev. Olen Arrington Jr. of Second Baptist Church and of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

Kindness Week was debuted in 1997, said the event’s organizer, Adelene Greene.

“The whole notion started in 1996 with a group from faith communities in the area who attended a workshop at Carthage College on the topic of dismantling racism,” Greene said.

Each year’s Kindness Week focuses on an aspect of the mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s focus on spreading his message of peace to the Kenosha community.

In 2020 events were moved online and more pared down than previously in light of the pandemic.

This year’s Kindness Week features a mix of in-person and virtual events geared to all ages from preschool to adults, Greene said.

Some of this year’s Kindness Week co-hosts include the NAACP Kenosha County, Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, and the In Person Event African American Chamber of Greater Racine.

On Jan. 20 elected officials and members of social activism groups will participate in a virtual presentation of Courageous Conversations (Jan. 20, see schedule below) titled “Chaos or Community – How Do We Move Forward?”

“This is particularly relevant in light of the events of 2020. We are pleased to have partnerships and involvement from many local organizations.”

Events planned

Jan. 14-Jan. 16: Area clergy host kindness-themed services with focus on Martin Luther King Jr.

Jan. 15: “Spreading Dr. King’s Message of Kindness in Kenosha County” Student recognition Virtual Ceremony, various times. See Kenosha Kindness Week Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/44fJ27QA3 Contact: Stacy Stephens at srstephe@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172.

Jan. 15: “History Heroes Story Hour “for elementary school age children, 11 a.m., Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Jan. 15: “The Families’ Civil War,” Holly Pinheiro presents remotely for this live program, 1 p.m. Civil War Museum, 5400 first Ave. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Jan. 17: 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Live and virtual celebration with panel discussion, noon, Gateway Technical College, Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave. Online, www.gtc.edu/mlk. Contact: Jacqueline Morris at morrisj@gtc.edu or 262-564-3032. Free public event.

Jan. 18: “Busy Day – A One Man Show” by soloist Rickey Powell, 6 p.m., in person at Gateway Technical College-Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave. Cost $15 via Eventbrite link: https://www.aplos.com/aws/events/busy_day Contact: James Hall at james.hall@ulrk.org

Jan. 19: “Museum Munchkins” (preschoolers), 9:30 a.m., by Nick Wiersum, Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Jan. 19: Re-imagining the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by Lynn Brownson, 6 p.m., free virtual event. Register at: https://www.mykpl.info/events/2021/10/delivering-message-and-changing-world-mlk Contact: Kenosha Public Library @ 262-564-6151 or ask@mykpl.info.

Jan. 20: “Chaos or Community – How Do We Move Forward?” Courageous Conversation sponsored by the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, 6:30-8:00 p.m., free virtual event at the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR. Contact: Adelene Greene at 262-412-2098 or buflowo@aol.com.

