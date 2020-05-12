A great time to give something back

With the end of his college career nearing, Ryan Baars had one final project on his plate.
And given the current circumstances throughout the world, his thoughts quickly turned to helping others.
So that’s what he did.
Baars, a 2016 Lakeview Technology Academy graduate, turned a business class assignment at UW-Oshkosh into a successful GoFundMe venture that raised about $500 that he used this week to feed the medical staffs at two Kenosha hospitals.
The first donation, with the help of The Spot Drive-In, 2117 75th St., in Kenosha, was delivered Monday morning at Froedtert South, followed by a second Tuesday at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.
Baars, who will earn a business degree with a marketing major this week from Oshkosh, said he had a number of ideas for his project, but they all had a similar theme.
“Originally, there were a hundred different ideas I had,” he said. “I didn’t really have a direction to go with at first. I knew I kind of wanted to do something for the community to give (something) back.”
Once COVID-19 hit and sent the country into quarantine, Baars said his plan started to come together.
And he figured, what better way to give back then to take care of the health care workers on the front lines?
“The one group of people who are definitely working hard through this and contributing so much to us would be the hospital staffs,” he said. “I kind of wanted to work out something I could do for them. Then it was just figuring out what exactly I wanted to do and talking to a staff member there to see what would be good for them.”
The project grew from there, as Baars followed a number of steps from beginning to end. He said the original plan was to just seek donations from immediate family and friends through the GoFundMe, but decided to put it on social media to see what happened.
And he was surprised by the donations that began to flow in to the tune of $500.
“I put the GoFundMe page as one of my objectives because I had never done (one of those) before,” he said. “I know you can reach a lot of different people. Originally, I had no intentions of putting it on Facebook. ... But I was like, ‘Why not?’ so I did and ended up getting over $200 in a couple hours and it just went up from there. It was honestly really cool that I did that.”
And in the end, not only was he able to provide lunch for the hospital workers, he was able to walk away from a project with a feeling of accomplishment.
“I was very impressed by the amount of money I received for this project,” Baars said. “I originally had a goal of $250, and I didn’t even think I would hit that. It was awesome to see so many people contribute to this, and I think it’s amazing that through all this I can put a smile on someone’s face, even if it’s just to get them through the day.”
Baars said he chose The Spot Drive-In for two reasons — to help a local business in a trying time, but also to honor his grandfather, Mike Leinenweber, a former longtime employee there who has since retired.
“Supporting a local company is also huge at this time, because a lot of them have taken some huge hits,” he said. “I wanted to go with The Spot because my grandpa used to work there. It was a big part of his life and my life as well.”
With a successful end to this project and college graduation on the immediate horizon, Baars said he will turn his attention to the next challenge: finding a place to begin his career.
Where that takes him, he’s not quite sure at the moment.
“I don’t have any specifics yet,” Baars said. “I’m really glad I got into marketing. I’m very passionate about it. I don’t really have a specific area or place I want to work yet, but I’m working that out right now.”
