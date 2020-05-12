A great time to give something back

“The one group of people who are definitely working hard through this and contributing so much to us would be the hospital staffs,” he said. “I kind of wanted to work out something I could do for them. Then it was just figuring out what exactly I wanted to do and talking to a staff member there to see what would be good for them.”

The project grew from there, as Baars followed a number of steps from beginning to end. He said the original plan was to just seek donations from immediate family and friends through the GoFundMe, but decided to put it on social media to see what happened.

And he was surprised by the donations that began to flow in to the tune of $500.

“I put the GoFundMe page as one of my objectives because I had never done (one of those) before,” he said. “I know you can reach a lot of different people. Originally, I had no intentions of putting it on Facebook. ... But I was like, ‘Why not?’ so I did and ended up getting over $200 in a couple hours and it just went up from there. It was honestly really cool that I did that.”

And in the end, not only was he able to provide lunch for the hospital workers, he was able to walk away from a project with a feeling of accomplishment.