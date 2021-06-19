A joyful noise: Make Music Day is June 21

Mondays tend to be quiet days, even in busy Downtown Kenosha.

But not this particular Monday.

Monday is Make Music Day, happening on June 21, the longest day of the year.

This will be its debut in out fair city — with a full schedule of live music outside Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. — but Make Music Day enjoys a long history.

It started in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and has since spread to more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries, according to organizers.

“Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director. “From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, store fronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.”

Here in the U.S., Make Music Day events will take place in “over 80 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont and Connecticut,” Loyola said. “Thousands of Make Music performances take place across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.”