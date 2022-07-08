A Kenosha café for military veterans to open its doors Saturday; Gov. Evers expected to attend

A café for military veterans will open its doors to the community with an open house Saturday.

Walkin’ In My Shoes CEO and founder Jo Wynne has announced the launch of The Bunker Coffee House in the community. It is located 2211 50th St.

"It's a new, first-of-its-kind coffee house program for veterans in Kenosha," she said.

Invited to attend Saturday's event, which is free and open to the public, are local service man and women. Expected to attend is Gov. Tony Evers, who will met with the veterans starting at 11 a.m.

"We are very pleased to be able to provide many program services exclusively for our veterans and their families, five days a week, “ Wynne said.

She had a vision to create a café that would provide free breakfasts, lunches, coffee, computer access and assistance to veterans who need help applying for benefits.

“I wanted to do this as a way to create something that I know they will love and appreciate,” Wynn said. “It’s going to be veterans helping veterans.”

With rising food insecurity among military families, lack of access to benefits and resources, and issues concerning veterans. The coffee house was designed to combat the lack of community care to reduce the most essential need all families deserve, that of adequate food.

"It is now critical that we provide these services to help make access to fresh fruit and vegetables and other services become widely available to all veterans any day of the week; which ensures that all veterans have a “safe space” and open guarantee they are our No. 1 priority we want to serve," Wynne said.

The new coffee house is exclusively for veterans; and offers a free program to support veterans, active-duty Personnel, their families, and veterans who are homeless obtain weekly food, daily continental breakfast, lunch or snacks, and computer access to apply for VA benefits or Social Security benefits.

It's all an effort to assist and serve those who have selflessly served our country honorably," Wynne said.

Those attending are asked to bring any perishable food and nonperishable food items in support of the organization's “Helping Hands” Veterans “Great Choice” Food Basket Program.

Veterans program services will begin on Monday, July 11.

Walkin’ in my Shoes is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve the under-served homeless populations in Kenosha.

Questions about the program can be directed to info@walkininmyshoes.org or phone 262-577-5218.