A Kenoshan in Poland tells his story of the impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine, refugees there

I woke up to teach my morning class a bit tired, like a usual workday teaching English in Poland.

But when I checked my phone for any messages from my parents, I found an unsettling email from the New York Times. It was Feb. 24 and explosions throughout Ukraine heralded a brutal invasion of the nation next door.

I was nervous for the first few days of the war. The only consensus seemed to be that Russian forces were expected to quickly overwhelm Ukrainian defenders and install a puppet regime, and many other questions were unanswered.

Would Russia annex the rest of Ukraine like it annexed Crimea in 2014? Would Russian forces continue heading west into Poland? Would I have to pack and leave? Would I even be able to leave? Would I have to fight?

Weeks later, it’s clear that the consensus was wrong.

While the destruction in Ukraine is widespread, motivated Ukrainian forces have proved themselves to be a formidable force against an invasion that has repeatedly failed to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. More Russian soldiers have been killed in the span of weeks in Ukraine than the number of American troops killed over the span of decades in Iraq and Afghanistan.

I am much, much closer to Ukraine now than if I was at home, but I am still a meaningful distance away from the war. The 600 miles between where I teach in Gliwice, Poland and Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv is about the same as the distance between my hometown of Kenosha, and Fargo, N.D. I once did that drive in a day, but it was a long day, and it wasn’t through a war zone.

Some things are more unsettling about watching the conflict from Poland.

Most Americans see photos of damaged Soviet-style apartment blocks. I see photos of damaged apartment blocks that look like the one I live in. If I see someone on the train with luggage and a pet, they’re probably leaving behind loved ones to seek safety in a foreign land.

But there are also positive signs here in Poland.

While the national government of Poland has a bad track record regarding refugees, today the people of Poland and local governments are coming together to help an enormous wave of refugees. Poland, a country about twice the size of Wisconsin but with as many residents as California, has welcomed more than two million refugees since the war began. That’s equivalent to 5% of the country’s total population before the crisis.

Every single train station I’ve been in since the war began now has a designated area to help refugees, staffed with volunteers and stocked with food and drinks.

Ukrainian flags fly alongside and sometimes in place of Polish flags. Schoolchildren make paper hand cutouts declaring “Solidarni z Ukraina,” (Solidarity with Ukraine). Trilingual signs on buses advertise free rides for Ukrainian citizens.

Some of my students have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their homes. And in Kraków, I’ve begun to see American soldiers on leave exploring the city.

Those American soldiers are a major reason why I am calm now. Poland is a member of NATO, meaning that an attack on Poland is also treated as an attack on the other 29 members, which include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States.

Our military is helping protect democracy and freedom not only in the United States but also abroad, and for that I (and many others) am grateful.

Adam Larson is from Kenosha, currently working as an English language teacher in Gliwice, Poland.

