Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Ada DeBartolo was a “family matriarch” who modeled hard work and generosity.
Her daughter, Tina Serpe, says their mother’s life could be summed up in four words: “Faith,” “Family,” “Friends” and “Food.”
“And ‘fun!’ She was a good sport and always joking!” added daughter Sandy Morrone.
“She was the matriarch who kept everyone together,” Tina said.
Ada was an Italian and an American, and proud to participate in both cultures, said her family.
She loved having people in her home for Sunday dinner or a big party.
For nearly 30 years, she and her husband, Ignazio, owned and operated DeBartolo’s, a grocery store and delicatessen on Kenosha’s north side.
“She made holidays still happen at their house even while helping run the store,” said her daughter, Susan DeBartolo.
“Sometimes we wondered how they did it all — having six kids and running the store at the same time,” Tina said.
Ada DeBartolo, 83, of Kenosha, died at her home on June 29. Surviving her are six children, Frank (Peggy) DeBartolo, Susan DeBartolo, Tina (John) Serpe, Carla (Scott) Lamos, Sandy (Robert) Morrone and Tony (Katie) DeBartolo; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Aldo (Connie) Bosco; a sister, Iolanda (Mario) Sorrentino; brothers-in-law, Eugenio “Gino” (Connie) DeBartolo and Orlando Bartello; and three sisters-in-law, Irma Bosco, Ersilia (Domenico) Casalena and Gloria Presta.
From Italy to Kenosha
Ada was born April 9, 1937, in Marano Principato, Prov. of Cosenza, Italy, the daughter of Serafino and Maria Bosco.
On Sept. 12, 1954, Ada married Ignazio DeBartolo in Italy. Ignazio had emigrated to Kenosha in 1949 and returned to Italy specifically to find a wife, said his children.
Ada and Ignazio married three months after they met. They came to Kenosha in 1955, where they raised six children.
Ignazio had become an American citizen, and Ada followed suit in 1963. To prepare, Ada attended Gateway Technical Institute to learn English.
“They were Italian, but Italian-American and very proud to be Americans,” Tina said. “They believed that coming to America was coming to the land of opportunity.”
Ada and Ignazio made sure their children learned to speak Italian and kept traditions she had been brought up with while adapting to American culture, Sandy said. “And they worked hard at it.”
This hard work manifested especially at the family grocery store and delicatessen which Ignazio bought in 1974.
As soon as Ignazio bought the store at 4326 Seventh Ave., Ada assumed the role as cook of the store’s take-out dishes.
“Mom was the main person doing the cooking,” Susan said. “She made all the sauces — everything from scratch.”
Ada also made several types of Italian specialty cookies and pastries including scalidi, genettis, fried dough known as “cuddruriaddri” and Easter bread, added Tina.
Christmas time was especially busy at the deli, said Ada’s daughters.
“People came in just for her fried dough on Christmas Eve,” Susan said.
“Everything she touched that was Italian was absolutely amazing,” Sandy said.
“It wasn’t just us who thought so,” added Tina.
Ada freely shared her recipes with her children and grandchildren. “She wanted us to carry on the family traditions of cooking and getting everyone together,” Susan said.
‘A beautiful life’
On holidays and other days, Ada loved opening her home to family and friends.
She was also generous at the store. “She gave extra meatballs to families who needed them,” Susan said.
At home, Ada enjoyed cultivating flower and vegetable gardens. “She could plant anything, and it would grow,” Susan said.
She canned pears from her pear trees, made sauces from her tomatoes and crafted hot eggplant giardiniera.
She was also a talented knitter and crocheter who liked to make blankets for family and friends and their babies.
To her children and grandchildren, Ada was also a friend and confidant.
“When we were down and out, she picked us up and made us whole again,” Tina said.
“No questions asked,” Sandy added.
Ada and Ignazio loved traveling to Mexico, Canada and Las Vegas and made trips to Italy “nearly every summer” to show their children places where they had grown up.
“It was very important to Mom. She was proud of where they came from and wanted us to know so we could carry on traditions,” Tina said.
An especially strong tradition was gathering for Sunday dinner.
“She taught us what family was all about,” Tina said.
After Ignazio died in 2009, Ada continued to cook, teach family members how to make her signature recipes and help host Sunday dinners.
Getting older was not a burden to Ada, said her family. “She’d say to us, ‘It’s OK. I had a beautiful life.’”
“They don’t make them like her anymore,” Sandy said.
