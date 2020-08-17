A Life Remembered: Ada DeBartolo

At home, Ada enjoyed cultivating flower and vegetable gardens. “She could plant anything, and it would grow,” Susan said.

She canned pears from her pear trees, made sauces from her tomatoes and crafted hot eggplant giardiniera.

She was also a talented knitter and crocheter who liked to make blankets for family and friends and their babies.

To her children and grandchildren, Ada was also a friend and confidant.

“When we were down and out, she picked us up and made us whole again,” Tina said.

“No questions asked,” Sandy added.

Ada and Ignazio loved traveling to Mexico, Canada and Las Vegas and made trips to Italy “nearly every summer” to show their children places where they had grown up.

“It was very important to Mom. She was proud of where they came from and wanted us to know so we could carry on traditions,” Tina said.

An especially strong tradition was gathering for Sunday dinner.

“She taught us what family was all about,” Tina said.