A Life Remembered: Ahmad Landrum

Guided by mentors The road to Ahmad’s success, however, was not a smooth one, and by his early 20s he found himself doing prison time.

With the guidance of mentors and role models, Ahmad came out on the other side and set his course for guiding others onto the right path.

“He had his fair share of street life,” family member and friend Ardis Mahone-Mosely said.

“Life started out rough, but he worked hard,” Bardwell said. “Ahmad was a statistic who turned his life around.”

Rather than shying away from that part of his life, he used it to help others.

“He was extremely transparent with his own story,” Mahone said. “He believed that in order for him to connect (to people), he had to tell the truth and tell his story.”

Ahmad was born March 9, 1977, in Kenosha. When he was a month old, his mother moved the family to Hawaii, where they lived until he was 13 years old. Returning to Kenosha, Ahmad attended Bullen Middle School and graduated from Bradford High School in 1995.