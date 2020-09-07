A Life Remembered: Barb Clark

Barb Clark was a woman of abundance.
She had an abundance of energy and loved an abundance of fun, friends and family. She also relished abundant parties and wildly creative Halloween costumes.
“Once she drove all the way to Florida to help decorate a friend’s house,” longtime friend Sue Vasquez said.
For over 30 years, Barb was a caregiver at Brookside Care Center. There she made her mark as “holiday decorator” who brightened up the hallways at the holidays.
“She had a joy for life, so a special occasion for someone was a special occasion for her,” longtime friend and former Brookside colleague Lisa Knoedler said.
“Barb’s presence at everything was really big,” Sue said. “She brought happiness and joy (to events). When she showed up it was like, ‘It’s going to be fun now!’”
Barbara “Barbie” J. Clark passed away unexpectedly July 29 at her mother’s home. She is survived by her sons Travis (Christine) Clark, Kyle Clark and Aaron Clark; two grandchildren; her mother Betty Tostrud; a sister Lori (Mike) Biessener; and brothers Larry (Gina) Tostrud, Jim (Denise) Tostrud and Mike Tostrud.
Barb was born Nov. 2, 1960, in Kenosha, to John “Jack” and “Betty” Tostrud. Barb attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School. Following high school she attended Gateway Technical College to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
As a young girl she played baseball with the CYC and later on for a Brookside team with her mother, who was also employed there. Although Betty quips that the Brookside team “was so bad we drew crowds,” she says her daughter had quite a throwing arm.
“She could throw a ball down center field right into home plate,” Betty Tostrud said.
After working at a local nursing home, at age 18 Barb was hired on at Brookside Care Center where she worked as a CNA, a housekeeper and in the activities department.
In 1985 she married Ronald Clark, who she had met in high school, and they had three sons. The marriage later ended in divorce.
While working, Barb engaged in and supported her son’s interests, traveling all over the country to their baseball and basketball games.
“I remember how busy Barb was with her boys,” said Barb’s sister-in-law, Gina Tostrud. “They were in every sport and each going in different directions. How she managed to watch them all play is beyond me! She even worked third shift so she could take care of their every need!”
“Her house should have had a revolving door she had so many people coming and going,” Lisa said. “There were a million kids who all called her Mom.”
“In the midst of all that chaos, she still managed to plant flowers EVERYWHERE, decorate over the top for each holiday, help anyone who needed her and always look fabulous with matching jewelry,” Gina said.
Barb loved to shop for gifts, hobby items and garden statues.
Even if her garden had no more room, she’d get more flowers or statuary.
“Betty was the only person I knew who could put so much stuff in a small area,” noted longtime friend and former Brookside colleague, Sandy Hawley.
“If you went shopping with Barb you’d be gone for hours,” Sue said.
“Sometimes you had to say ‘Stop! That’s enough stuff!’” Lisa said.
Barb enjoyed organizing things, from trips to scrapbooks for herself, friends and family.
“Her scrapbooks were over the top,” Sue said. “When she got done making you one, you had a memory forever.”
Her collections included Barbie dolls and memorabilia from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Barb’s creativity was in high gear at Halloween, when she would host parties for her children and their friends and create elaborate costumes for herself. Her innovative costumes included dressing as a nun and as a Barbie in a box, Sandy said.
In addition to her many interests, Barb always made time for her own home and family. She kept “an immaculate home” and kept her sons and their friends busy when they were young.
“She would put butcher block paper down in her hallway for the kids to paint and color when she babysat my kids,” Sandy said.
Barb was also the one to plan big friends-and-family camping trips or outings to the drive-in theater.
“She orchestrated events to a ‘T’ — surprise parties, theme parties,” Lisa said. “She loved planning, and you had just better let her do it.”
Barb also loved helping others organize or renovate their homes.
“She (and Betty) had a talent for everything, from laying carpet to cutting bathroom tiles,” Sue said.
Betty says that her daughter’s motto was, “Anything men can do, women can do better.”
“She would tackle anything,” added Sue.
Barb gave of her time selflessly as well, said friends.
“She could never walk by a ringing phone,” Lisa said. “She had so many irons in the fire that she was never on time.”
Somehow she also made time to host Tupperware and “home interior” parties and make jewelry, marveled her friends. Some said it was hard to keep up with Barb.
“I never tried to be as good as her,” Lisa said.
Barb’s life shifted between 2009 and 2013, when she experienced several severe health issues, including aneurysms and brain surgeries.
In 2013, she left Brookside and went to work part-time for the senior dining program for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.
“She really liked the interaction with people,” Betty said.
“She enjoyed listening to the stories of the elderly and helping them,” added Lisa.
Even after three brain surgeries, Barb’s energy continued to be unmatchable.
“She always seemed to overcome things,” Betty said. “Even after her first two aneurysms she was still driving her car and living alone.”
“She had a zest for life,” Sandy said.
“She was a force to be reckoned with — but she’d give you a hug in the end,” Gina said.