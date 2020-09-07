A Life Remembered: Barb Clark

As a young girl she played baseball with the CYC and later on for a Brookside team with her mother, who was also employed there. Although Betty quips that the Brookside team “was so bad we drew crowds,” she says her daughter had quite a throwing arm.

“She could throw a ball down center field right into home plate,” Betty Tostrud said.

After working at a local nursing home, at age 18 Barb was hired on at Brookside Care Center where she worked as a CNA, a housekeeper and in the activities department.

In 1985 she married Ronald Clark, who she had met in high school, and they had three sons. The marriage later ended in divorce.

While working, Barb engaged in and supported her son’s interests, traveling all over the country to their baseball and basketball games.

“I remember how busy Barb was with her boys,” said Barb’s sister-in-law, Gina Tostrud. “They were in every sport and each going in different directions. How she managed to watch them all play is beyond me! She even worked third shift so she could take care of their every need!”

“Her house should have had a revolving door she had so many people coming and going,” Lisa said. “There were a million kids who all called her Mom.”