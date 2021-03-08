A Life Remembered: Barb Gentry, owner of Silk & Satin, made a life out of making memories last forever

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Barb Gentry made her life out of making memories to literally last forever.
She filled rooms with multitudes of memorable silk flower arrangements, brightening the days of brides with corsages, boutonnieres and bouquets of silk flowers. She also crafted silk flower art for high school graduations, and themed decorations for weddings, music recitals and birthday celebrations.
Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, KUSD superintendent and longtime friend, says her fondest memories of Barb were at graduations. “She took so much pride in making sure the graduation stages looked beautiful,” she said.
Also colorful was Barb’s personality.
“She brightened up rooms and events with flowers and stories,” said her husband, Norm.
“Barb was such as sweet soul and was just as beautiful (as her flowers),” said Savaglio-Jarvis.
Recalls local piano and voice teacher Paulette Garin, “Barbara helped my students mark milestones.”
Barbara Ann Bloom Gentry, 69, Kenosha, passed away Feb. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine.
Surviving her are her husband; her children, Juliette (Jeremy) Kelsey and Jim Gentry; and a granddaughter, Morgan.
Barb was born March 29, 1951, in Kenosha, the daughter of Ralph and Rose Bloom. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1969.
She met Norm Gentry when the two lived across the street from one another and they married June 16, 1973.
When she married, Barb was working as a loan officer for Brown National Bank. For a while she also worked as an office assistant for Jockey. In 1973 Barb got an associate’s degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College.
Floral connection
Barb’s connection to flowers began when she worked part-time at Sunnyside Florist when she was in high school. Soon she took up her calling with silk flowers and attained a master’s certification in floral design.
In 1979 she established Silk & Satin, setting up shop at the former Old Market Square mall on Kenosha’s south side.
Barb’s silk flowers and arrangements were so realistic that some customers chose them over the real deal, said family.
One of the best part of working with silk was that she could do more weddings because she could work ahead on bouquets and arrangements. “During the summer she could pre-build as many as seven weddings for a weekend,” Norm said.
“She was an integral part of my business for over 30 years,” recalls Paulette. “I know of one student who has displayed 10 years of corsages in a shadow box.”
One of Barb’s favorite projects was Goodfellows, the annual charitable fundraising event championed by the late Howard Brown.
For several years Barb festooned the Goodfellows venues with large balloon sculptures and elaborate winter holiday scenes. Although technically paid for her services, she invested extra time and materials to make sure everything came off without a hitch, Norm said.
In addition to creating event arrangements, Barb also donated decorated baskets for fundraiser raffle items.
Often Barb enlisted her children in helping out. “We bagged and tagged orders,” Jim said.
Jim enjoyed working with his mother. “She wasn’t just my mom, she was my best friend,” he said.
Barb was a cheerleader for her whole family. When Julie had a daughter, Morgan, Barb encouraged her to get into dance. “She coached her in ‘stage presence,’” Norm said.
Barb loved to make every holiday magical and even days that weren’t holidays, Jim said.
Her sense of play was especially evident at Halloween when she would make sure to buy big candy bars to hand out to the trick-or-treaters. “She was a kid at heart,” Jim said.
Working in the floral business also kept her young, Norm said. “Even as she got older she kept that enthusiasm.”
Entire weddings
Barb did more than just put together flowers for events — often she was called on to also set up or “service” entire weddings. Using jokes, charm and the occasional trick, Barb was able to “pull everyone together for the weddings,” Jim said.
“She figured out special tricks to get little kids to go to their seats — like putting a piece of candy on their chairs,” Norm said.
Barb always went the extra mile, said family. “She did extras without charging for them,” Jim said.
“She didn’t just set up a wedding and walk away,” said her daughter Julie.
Barb’s work and dedication was recognized by organizations including Band Boosters and high school prom committees. “After she passed we realized how much she was involved with the community,” Julie said.
Above all, Barb was a perfectionist with her craft, said family. “She’d lose sleep over her projects; she tear something apart and do it again if she didn’t think it was just right,” Jim said.
In the 1990s Barb instructed fellow floral designers at conventions held in Madison.
After Old Market Square ceased to be a retail mall, Barb moved Silk and Satin to Downtown Kenosha. Most recently, the shop was located at 625 58th St.
Wouldn’t let things slow her down
This past year, even though high schools didn’t hold in-person graduations and wedding celebrations were pared down, Barb continued to provide flowers to clients.
She was doing weddings when boards were put up on the windows of her Downtown shop during the civil unrest last summer.
“A few weeks before that someone threw a rock through the window, and during the riots windows were broken but even then she was upbeat about her shop,” Norm said.
Barb was able to keep the shop running in part through grant monies awarded to Downtown businesses, he said.
On Jan. 15, Barb was hospitalized with a positive COVID diagnosis and passed away three weeks later.
Jim also contracted the virus, but has since recovered.
“She passed so quickly she still had open orders to be finished,” Norm noted.
For a wedding taking place this summer, Barb’s family stepped up to put the finishing touches on the handles of the bouquets for the wedding party.
“She accomplished more in her life than most people accomplish in two lifetimes,” Jim said.
“She put her whole heart into every single flower she wired,” Paulette said.