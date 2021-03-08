A Life Remembered: Barb Gentry, owner of Silk & Satin, made a life out of making memories last forever

Surviving her are her husband; her children, Juliette (Jeremy) Kelsey and Jim Gentry; and a granddaughter, Morgan.

Barb was born March 29, 1951, in Kenosha, the daughter of Ralph and Rose Bloom. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1969.

She met Norm Gentry when the two lived across the street from one another and they married June 16, 1973.

When she married, Barb was working as a loan officer for Brown National Bank. For a while she also worked as an office assistant for Jockey. In 1973 Barb got an associate’s degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College.

Floral connection

Barb’s connection to flowers began when she worked part-time at Sunnyside Florist when she was in high school. Soon she took up her calling with silk flowers and attained a master’s certification in floral design.

In 1979 she established Silk & Satin, setting up shop at the former Old Market Square mall on Kenosha’s south side.

Barb’s silk flowers and arrangements were so realistic that some customers chose them over the real deal, said family.