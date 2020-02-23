A Life Remembered: Bob Enstad

Despite his love of impressive purchases, Bob was not pretentious.

“He’d load up his luxury vehicles with yard waste. He loved pulling up to the dump in his Rolls Royce while wearing a flannel shirt and jeans," Fil said.

Early life

Bob was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Pine City, Minn., to Carl and Austred Enstad.

He seemed destined for the role of roving reporter early on, said family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“He was very gregarious, even as a young kid,” Karyl said. “Our folks had a business in town, and Mom said Bob would walk up and down the street and just talk to people. He knew lots of people; he was a talker.”

In high school, Bob wrote a political column for the River Falls Journal. Connections there yielded press credentials to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1956.

"He watched the reporters interviewing people and decided right then and there he wanted to be a reporter," Karyl said.

Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and attained his journalism degree from Indiana University.