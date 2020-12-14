A Life Remembered: Bob Schneider brought people together

He was also supportive of all projects involving the arts.

With the Foundation Bob helped spearhead Fine Arts at First held at First United Methodist Church, Jazz Week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Fleeing Artists Theatre and the Kenosha Creative Space.

“Bob (understood) the magic of successful partnerships. That if you bring the right people and groups together with the right resources wonderful things happen,” Gregorski said.

“Whenever he met with someone, especially one-on-one, he made an effort to understand you. Not just what you needed, but why,” said Tom Targos, a friend of Bob’s and KCF public outreach coordinator.

“Bob really defined what it is to be an active and attentive listener,” Targos added. “While he may have cultivated some of this ability from his years working as a lawyer, banker and county commissioner, I think it was really his nature — who he was.”

In addition to all of this, Bob was just a nice guy, said friends, family and community partners.

“Bob was a family man, story teller ... an avid straight ahead jazz aficionado with an infectious grandfather style laughter that made me and so many others appreciate the simplicities and joy in humanity,” Tim said.