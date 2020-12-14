A Life Remembered: Bob Schneider brought people together

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Bob Schneider was a Kenosha “native son.”
He was born in Kenosha and even when his career in banking took him outside the county limits, Bob sought out opportunities to return here and contribute to the life of this community.
He served on the Kenosha County Board, was the chairman of the Southport Lakeshore Development Corporation and was director of the Kenosha Community Foundation for 12 years.
In these roles his influence can be seen in the sculpture walk by the lakefront, the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and the Sharing Center in Trevor.
He was also known for his love of pastries, hot coffee and speaking extemporaneously.
At his retirement from the KCF in July of this year, Peggy Gregorski, deputy director of the Kenosha Public Museum, called Bob “the master of his game — law, banking, philanthropy.” She added that he did it with style, “sharing his knowledge transparently and gracefully,”
“Bob didn’t just fund programs and activities, he invested in people and relationships,” said Tim Mahone of the Mahone Foundation.
Longtime friend John Fitzpatrick called Bob “one of the good guys; trustworthy, knowledgeable, always with a ready smile.”
Robert B. Schneider, 79, passed away Nov. 30 following a battle with COVID-19 along with other pre-existing health issues. Survivors include his wife Sigrid; his daughters Elizabeth Schneider and Lora (Gregory) Gemignani; four grandchildren; his brothers Theodore (Sally) Schneider and Richard (Mary) Schneider; and several nieces and nephews.
Always returning home
Bob was born March 8, 1941, in Kenosha, the son of Elmer and Marion Schneider. He graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then served in the Army.
Bob met Sigrid “Siggi” Nye through family friends in Door County. They corresponded while he was in the Army, and reconnected when she was attending UW-Madison and he was completing his law degree there.
They married in Madison May 20, 1966, and made Kenosha their home. Bob began practicing law but soon got into banking, the career path of his father. Bob started in the trust department of the First National Bank of Kenosha.
In the 1970s, Bob, Siggi and their two daughters moved to McHenry, Ill., where Bob worked at McHenry State Bank. In 1987, Bob returned to Kenosha to work in the trust department of the American State Bank and its successor, Heritage Bank.
In Kenosha he became chairman of the Southport Lakeshore Development Corporation, helping direct residential development following the demolition of the Chrysler/American Motors lakeshore plant.
“He learned a lot about marinas and opposed putting condos in Wolfenbuttel Park,” Siggi said.
In 1996, Bob and Siggi left Kenosha for Princeton, Ill., where Bob ran the trust department of Citizens National Bank.
After his retirement in 2006, Bob and Siggi returned to Kenosha once more.
Finding his calling
Finding that retirement wasn’t for him, Bob got involved with the KCF, becoming its director in 2008.
With the Foundation, Bob found his calling, said family and KCF associates.
“The KCF presented an opportunity to use all of his financial, legal and personality skills,” said Jane Harrington-Heide, KCF interim executive director, “He brought a buffet of skills to the table.”
“He really loved it,” Siggi said.
During his tenure, Bob helped grow the charitable giving organization’s assets by 350% with disbursement to a wide range of programs and projects.
Bob’s “tremendous support” of the Mahone Fund, was greatly appreciated, Mahone said. ”Bob had a sincere passion to learn more about black history and culture and continued to find ways to bridge the racial and economic divisions in our community (through the KCF).”
He was also supportive of all projects involving the arts.
With the Foundation Bob helped spearhead Fine Arts at First held at First United Methodist Church, Jazz Week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Fleeing Artists Theatre and the Kenosha Creative Space.
“Bob (understood) the magic of successful partnerships. That if you bring the right people and groups together with the right resources wonderful things happen,” Gregorski said.
“Whenever he met with someone, especially one-on-one, he made an effort to understand you. Not just what you needed, but why,” said Tom Targos, a friend of Bob’s and KCF public outreach coordinator.
“Bob really defined what it is to be an active and attentive listener,” Targos added. “While he may have cultivated some of this ability from his years working as a lawyer, banker and county commissioner, I think it was really his nature — who he was.”
In addition to all of this, Bob was just a nice guy, said friends, family and community partners.
“Bob was a family man, story teller ... an avid straight ahead jazz aficionado with an infectious grandfather style laughter that made me and so many others appreciate the simplicities and joy in humanity,” Tim said.
“Bob was a very warm person, he was fun, told jokes all the time; he was a good communicator,” Siggi said.
“He was just a stellar guy,” Harrington-Heide said.
