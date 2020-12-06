A LIFE REMEMBERED: Community actor, director Phil Jaeger

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

During his lifetime, Phil Jaeger was Henry II, Oedipus and Ebenezer Scrooge.

When he wasn’t an actor for community theater, he was directing others, and in both areas he was extremely talented, according to friends and fellow thespians.

“He loved the classics and dramatic theater but was also excellent at comedy,” said longtime friend and fellow Lakeside Players actor Clara Tappa.

Jaeger’s commitment to all elements of the stage made him a positive asset to Kenosha’s theater community for three decades.

Jaeger was a staple with the Lakeside Players, as director, actor, play reader and member of the board. He also performed with Radio Girl Productions, the Racine Theater Guild, PM&L Theater in Antioch, Ill., and the College of Lake County.

“He was a tall man with a lovely deeper voice and just a great command of the stage,” Tappa said.