A LIFE REMEMBERED: Community actor, director Phil Jaeger

During his lifetime, Phil Jaeger was Henry II, Oedipus and Ebenezer Scrooge.
When he wasn’t an actor for community theater, he was directing others, and in both areas he was extremely talented, according to friends and fellow thespians.
“He loved the classics and dramatic theater but was also excellent at comedy,” said longtime friend and fellow Lakeside Players actor Clara Tappa.
Jaeger’s commitment to all elements of the stage made him a positive asset to Kenosha’s theater community for three decades.
Jaeger was a staple with the Lakeside Players, as director, actor, play reader and member of the board. He also performed with Radio Girl Productions, the Racine Theater Guild, PM&L Theater in Antioch, Ill., and the College of Lake County.
“He was a tall man with a lovely deeper voice and just a great command of the stage,” Tappa said.
Jaeger “could speak to anything and was very interesting,” said friend and fellow actor Kim Emer. “Phil was very engaging and interested in what was going on around him which is why he could bring so much life to his characters.”
Fellow actor Jane Meyers said Jaeger had a special talent for directing female actors. “He understood the innate complexities of the female psyche,” she said.
Philip R. Jaeger, Zion, Ill., died Oct. 26, at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Ill., following a return of leukemia.
Surviving him are a niece, Denise Dodd of Phoenix, a nephew and several great-nieces and nephews as well as his many theater families and the Tappa-Mattner family.
Jaeger was born on Aug. 20, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ray and Rose Jaeger.
The family settled in Zion, Ill., and Phil graduated from Zion Benton High School in 1966. He graduated from Carthage College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in English and speech. He received his Master of Arts degree from Northwestern University in 1972.
Acting and directing
Although he worked in the library at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and as a substitute teacher, Jaeger had plenty of spare time to devote to many community theater projects.
His resume included Lakeside Players acting roles including Elwood Dowd in “Harvey,” Sir Thomas More in “A Man for All Seasons,” and Mr. Scary in the “Junie B. Jones” shows.
“We played opposite of each other in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’ his Mortimer to my Elaine,” Tappa said. “Phil was 20-plus years older than me but could always pull off much younger characters. He aged very well.”
With the Fleeing Artists, he played Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” last December at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
His directorial accomplishments with LSP included, “The Heidi Chronicles,” “Holiday” and “The Rain Maker.” He also directed the radio show “Dial M for Murder.”
He was a particularly effective director, said fellow actors.
“He was particular; he had a vision for a show and got his actors to create that vision,” Tappa said. “This was an especially great experience for experienced actors.”
“He was a very patient director,” Kim said. “He believed that actors should move around the stage organically. He’d pre-plan his blocking but was very open to their ideas which was very freeing for an actor.”
Phil had natural talents and curiosity that enhanced his stage skills, said friends. “He was very good at character analysis,” Kim said. “He analyzed each character very well before he brought it to the stage, either as an actor or director.”
“He was very witty and keenly observant about people,” Jane said. “He was a strong visual communicator.”
“He could speak to anything because he was so widely read and educated,” Emer said.
Jaeger’s knowledge of the theater arts was prodigious.
“If you had Phil on your team you wouldn’t lose at movie trivia,” Tappa said.
Theater affiliations
In addition to Kenosha’s Lakeside Players, Jaeger performed with various other theaters and troupes. In Zion, he played Pontius Pilot in “The Passion Play.”
Among his favorite roles was that of Henry II in one of his favorite plays, Lion in Winter” performed at the College of Lake County, Tappa said.
“He loved all genres of theater,” she said.
Emer remembers her first play under Jaeger’s direction at LSP.
“It was in ‘As Bees in Honey Drown,’ and it was a turning point for me,” she said.
In 2014 during rehearsals for that play, Jaeger was first diagnosed with leukemia. “He missed some rehearsals but came back. It meant so much to him that he would see it through,” Emer said. “I learned a lot about perseverance from him.”
Jaeger’s last show with Lakeside Players was “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody,” a takeoff on the drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” previously staged by the troupe.
In the comedy, Jaeger and Emer reprised their roles as George and Martha in the drama. “I would try to loosen him up onstage — there was a lot of teasing back and forth,” Emer said.
Although Jaeger started directing another LSP show last spring, it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“Phil told me last summer he had a feeling “Streetcar” would be his last production,” Tappa said.
“It won’t be the same without him there,” Emer said. “We could always depend on that booming voice of his.”
