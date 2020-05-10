A Life Remembered: Daniel Manoyan

More than once, Dan made career choices based on his desire to be closer to his children as they grew up. When he and Christine divorced in 1992 and she returned to Waukegan with their sons, Dan quit the Dallas paper for a job at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

From 1992 until 2009, Dan “worked his way up the ranks” covering the Green Bay Packers, Superbowl championship games and University of Wisconsin-Madison football and basketball.

Dan honed a professionalism admired by his colleagues.

“I thought the world of him as a reporter,” said Gary D’Mato, longtime friend and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel colleague.

“He was an excellent writer, reporter and desk editor —very well rounded— and also easy to work with,” he said.

Golf was one sport Dan really liked to cover, Randall said. “He loved covering PGA tournaments because he loved to golf himself,” Randall said.

“(The Journal Sentinel) would send him around the country where he got to not only watch the best players, but to play the course before tournaments began,” Randall said.