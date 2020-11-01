A Life Remembered: Dave Weidner left a storyteller's legacy

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Dave Weidner lived a life of love.
He loved his wife, Gwen, his children and his grandchildren, a love that led to inventing children's stories and five books containing those stories.
For the last 20 years Dave created stories for his grandchildren and told them at local schools which earned him the moniker “Grandpa Dave.”
“He was known as 'Grandpa Dave' to half the city,” said his daughter, Char VanSant.
“The connection he had with people of all age groups was remarkable,” said the Rev. Scott Bergemann, longtime friend and pastor at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Kenosha.
David F. Weidner, 89, Kenosha, passed away Oct. 7, at his home.
Survivors include his children, David (JoAnn) Weidner, James (Deborah) Weidner, Deborah (Les) Bailey, and Charlene (Richard) VanSant; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Robert (the late Arlene) Weidner, and LouAnn Welke.
Early life
Dave was born June 23, 1931, in Kenosha, the son of Fred and Alice Weidner.
He attended Kenosha schools, graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1949 and was drafted into the Army in 1951, serving in the Korean Conflict.
Before he began military service, Dave met his future wife, Gwendolyn "Gwen" James, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
The day they met, Gwen was on her way to Sunday service at Grace Lutheran Church on 60th Street, when she began to feel unwell and stopped into Mt. Zion (59th Street and 37th Avenue). She passed out in a pew at the back of the church, and Dave, who was an usher there, went to assist her.
Gwen later told family, “'When I came to I looked up and thought he was the most handsome man I had ever met,’” recalled his daughters.
For Dave too it was love at first sight and they married Aug. 6, 1952.
Following his discharge from the Army in 1954, Dave worked for Landgren's Dairy for 15 years until his home-delivery job was phased out. He then went to work as a technician at Outboard Marine Corp.
Dave retired in 1995 to care for Gwen whose health had begun to decline.
Gwen passed away in 1996 and family was concerned that Dave would be overcome by her loss because their relationship had been very close. “They were a perfect couple; he worshiped her,” said his daughter Debbie Bailey.
The birth of Char's son Jacob shortly after Gwen's death helped Dave through his grief.
The birth of his books
Jacob and Dave bonded and Dave started making up stories to tell his grandson. As Jacob got older, he noticed the stories sometimes changed. “He'd tell his grandpa, 'That’s not the way you said it last time!’” Char said.
This prompted Dave to commit his tales to paper. He also started sharing his stories with Jacob's kindergarten class at Freidens Lutheran School. Dave soon became known as "Grandpa Dave" to students and staff alike.
Over the years Grandpa Dave added monthly readings at several Lutheran schools in the area.
As his school engagements grew, so did his story repertoire. Adamant about not repeating his stories, he told a Kenosha News reporter in 2006, “'Nobody hears the same story twice.'”
Grandpa Dave kept a detailed log of the stories he read each month. “He was so organized — he kept files and notes on every story, every character and which names he had used,” Char said.
Drawn on events from his own life “or things he just made up,” Dave’s stories were written with live presentation in mind. “He timed them to last the attention span of kids ages 5 through ten,” Debbie said.
He also named story characters after his own grandchildren. “Having stories with their names in them was very special to them,” Char said.
Dave never intended to publish his stories, but was convinced to do so by family. "We told him he should do it for his grandchildren," Char said.
Dave’s first book of stories was published in 2005 in a “print-on-demand” format with the help of Debbie and Char who typed manuscripts from his handwritten notes.
Students at local high schools and colleges provided illustrations for the books. Each cover depicts Dave reading to a different class, sometimes with his grandson Jacob in the audience.
Dave also connected to kids by attending sporting events at schools his grandchildren attended. “He had a special seat on the bleachers at Shoreland Lutheran High School and would come with a cooler filled with candy bars and suckers to hand out to kids,” Debbie said.
Dave was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church where "he participated in ministry events by reading to kids and reading Bible stories," Pastor Scott said. “Dave was an advocate for the young kids."
Even adults were entranced with Dave's stories, said his family. In the last two years while undergoing dialysis Dave shared his books with medical staff and fellow patients.
“His imagination was absolutely beyond limits,” Debbie said.
"All of his stories have something to smile about in the end," Char said.
Dave's family noted that although he had a “Pied Piper” effect on children, he was a little reticent with adults.
“He was a little standoffish around adults, but when little kids were around he lit up,” Char said.
Explaining her father's rapport with children Debbie said, “He said he liked kids because adults don’t ask good questions.’”
A final Thanksgiving
Because of his love of family, holiday gatherings were especially important to Dave.
In October, when his health began to decline, family decided to throw an early Thanksgiving dinner in his honor.
"He said he wanted to have Thanksgiving while he was still feeling good," Debbie said. “We pulled it together in like two days — everyone dropped everything to come."
“I somehow thawed a 24-pound turkey in a day-and-a-half,” added Char.
The meal took place on Oct. 6, a day before Dave passed away.
Officiating at Dave's service, Pastor Scott noted that Dave's loss has been felt deeply "because Dave touched us in a special way; he lived the life of love."
Said Char, “He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather who took pride in leaving a legacy of stories for his grandchildren."
