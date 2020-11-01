A Life Remembered: Dave Weidner left a storyteller's legacy

Dave was born June 23, 1931, in Kenosha, the son of Fred and Alice Weidner.

He attended Kenosha schools, graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1949 and was drafted into the Army in 1951, serving in the Korean Conflict.

Before he began military service, Dave met his future wife, Gwendolyn "Gwen" James, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

The day they met, Gwen was on her way to Sunday service at Grace Lutheran Church on 60th Street, when she began to feel unwell and stopped into Mt. Zion (59th Street and 37th Avenue). She passed out in a pew at the back of the church, and Dave, who was an usher there, went to assist her.

Gwen later told family, “'When I came to I looked up and thought he was the most handsome man I had ever met,’” recalled his daughters.

For Dave too it was love at first sight and they married Aug. 6, 1952.

Following his discharge from the Army in 1954, Dave worked for Landgren's Dairy for 15 years until his home-delivery job was phased out. He then went to work as a technician at Outboard Marine Corp.

Dave retired in 1995 to care for Gwen whose health had begun to decline.